Oregon man arrested after fighting trooper during Sidney traffic stop
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested an Oregon man after he allegedly fought with a trooper during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Sidney.

The driver, Scott Hinson, 47, of Bend, Oregon, was arrested for resisting arrest, driving under the influence, flight to avoid arrest, possession of an open alcohol container, willful reckless driving, and refusal to submit to a preliminary breath test.

The incident began at approximately 5:45 p.m. Thursday, when a trooper observed a Chevrolet Suburban speeding and failing to maintain its lane on eastbound I-80 near mile marker 45. As the vehicle passed the trooper’s patrol unit, the Suburban came into the trooper’s lane and nearly made contact with the patrol unit, according to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol.

The trooper performed a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, the trooper allegedly detected the odor of alcohol coming from inside the vehicle and observed that Hinson to be impaired. After arguing with the trooper, Hinson then attempted to drive away, but the trooper reached into the vehicle and retrieved the keys before the driver could start the vehicle.

The driver then voluntarily exited the vehicle. He continued arguing with the trooper and became physically combative. A struggle ensued in the ditch on the passenger side of the vehicle, during which the trooper felt the driver’s hand reach toward his holstered firearm. The trooper was able to disengage and continued attempting to deescalate the situation. The driver again refused commands and repeatedly approached the trooper. The trooper then deployed a Taser and was able to place the man under arrest.

Hinson was jailed at the Cheyenne County Jail.

