Pandemic means change for police officers

Moving past challenges

For officers, chief among the concerns is that they are also going home to families at the end of a shift.

“In the back of your head, you are a little worried when you get home,” Brunz said. “If one of your kids get sick, you wonder, ‘Did I get him sick?’ If it is just the common cold, you wonder. My wife had the actual cold, but as soon as she started showing symptoms she went and got tested, just to make sure. You just don’t know.”

Officers' families have also have had to make contingency plans, in case of an exposure. Brunz said he and his wife, who is an investigator at the Scottsbluff Police Department, have such a contingency plan in place.

“If one of us were exposed, we have a camper and that person would go sleep in the camper,” he said. Other plans include taking the children to their grandparents and other steps they have planned for various what-if scenarios. “Fortunately, we’ve not had to do any of that, yet.”

Spencer said the state offered alternative housing for officers who are unable to go home to families due to an exposure. None of the officers have taken advantage of that at this time, but it is reassuring to know it is in place.