Patrol IDs man killed in shooting

The Nebraska State Patrol released the identity of a 58-year-old man killed in a shooting Tuesday.
The patrol has identified the man as Larry Hunt.
In a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Morrill County Sheriff Milo Cardenas said officers with the Western Nebraska Intelligence and Narcotics Group (WING) with the assistance of Morrill County Sheriff's Deputies had been serving a warrant at a residence at 123 Second Avenue in Bayard. On Wednesday, the patrol released additional details in a press release alleging Hunt became combative with officers. The officers discharged their firearms striking him. Officers provided immediate medical aid to the subject, and Bayard ambulance personnel transported him to Regional West Medical Center.
Nebraska State Patrol Troop E Capt. Kurt Von Minden said a special investigations team, with investigators assigned from throughout the state, has been assigned, as occurred recently when a shooting involving law enforcement officers occurred in Scottsbluff. Neighbors reported seeing Nebraska State Patrol officers arriving via helicopter at a park near the home Tuesday afternoon.
How long the perimeter remains in place and the scene sealed depends on the investigation, Von Minden said. Investigators were mapping the area and collecting evidence.
“As for how long that will take will depend on the complexity of the crime scene,” he said.
Von Minden said the warrant that had been served had been related to narcotics. However, the specific charges in the warrant were not disclosed.
The two deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, pending the investigation. Cardenas declined to identify the deputies involved in the shooting, on Tuesday, but one did suffer minor injuries, he said.
In the case of a shooting involving officers, a grand jury is convened to examine the actions of officers when a person has died while being apprehended or in custody. Grand jury proceedings are not public, but statute does allow the grand jury’s report that is filed with the court to be available for public review.
