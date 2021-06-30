Patrol IDs man killed in shooting

The Nebraska State Patrol released the identity of a 58-year-old man killed in a shooting Tuesday.

The patrol has identified the man as Larry Hunt.

In a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Morrill County Sheriff Milo Cardenas said officers with the Western Nebraska Intelligence and Narcotics Group (WING) with the assistance of Morrill County Sheriff's Deputies had been serving a warrant at a residence at 123 Second Avenue in Bayard. On Wednesday, the patrol released additional details in a press release alleging Hunt became combative with officers. The officers discharged their firearms striking him. Officers provided immediate medical aid to the subject, and Bayard ambulance personnel transported him to Regional West Medical Center.

Nebraska State Patrol Troop E Capt. Kurt Von Minden said a special investigations team, with investigators assigned from throughout the state, has been assigned, as occurred recently when a shooting involving law enforcement officers occurred in Scottsbluff. Neighbors reported seeing Nebraska State Patrol officers arriving via helicopter at a park near the home Tuesday afternoon.

How long the perimeter remains in place and the scene sealed depends on the investigation, Von Minden said. Investigators were mapping the area and collecting evidence.