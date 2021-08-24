Plan Ahead This Labor Day Holiday: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over

SCOTTSBLUFF — Many Americans look to the Labor Day holiday weekend as the unofficial end of summertime. No matter how you plan to celebrate the end of the season this year, make sure you plan it safely. This Labor Day weekend, law enforcement in Scottsbluff are participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over impaired driving awareness campaign, which began Aug. 20 and runs through Sept. 6.

In support of the law enforcement community’s dedication to protecting the lives of residents in their communities, you’ll see officers working together in an expanded effort during this holiday weekend to take drunken drivers off the roads.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 10,142 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes in 2019 that involved an alcohol-impaired driver. On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2015 to 2019, and one person was killed in a drunk-driving crash every 52 minutes in 2019. This is why the Scottsbluff Police Department is working together with NHTSA to remind drivers that drunk driving is not only illegal, it is a matter of life and death. As you head out to the Labor Day festivities, remember: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.