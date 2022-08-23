Police allege Scottsbluff man threatened to shoot dogs, neighbor

Police arrested a Scottsbluff man on accusations that he threatened to shoot his neighbor’s dogs and her daughter.

According to court documents, Scottsbluff Police officers made contact with a Scottsbluff woman and her juvenile daughter. The woman alleged her neighbor Benjamin Keller, 32, had been antagonizing the family's dogs. The woman accused Keller of having thrown a landscaping rock at them.

The daughter told police he’d threatened to shoot the dogs and to shoot her as well.

While standing outside the residence, an officer saw a man carrying a Walmart bag with a packaged slingshot inside. The man identified himself as Keller and made statements to police.

According to the documents, officers asked Keller about his intentions with the slingshot were before arresting him on charges of making terroristic threats, a Class 3A felony, and disturbing the peace, a Class 3 misdemeanor. He was arraigned on charges Monday.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 30.