 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police allege Scottsbluff man threatened to shoot dogs, neighbor

  • 0

Police arrested a Scottsbluff man on accusations that he threatened to shoot his neighbor’s dogs and her daughter.

Police allege Scottsbluff man threatened to shoot dogs, neighbor

Benjamin Keller

According to court documents, Scottsbluff Police officers made contact with a Scottsbluff woman and her juvenile daughter. The woman alleged her neighbor Benjamin Keller, 32, had been antagonizing the family's dogs. The woman accused Keller of having thrown a landscaping rock at them.

The daughter told police he’d threatened to shoot the dogs and to shoot her as well.

While standing outside the residence, an officer saw a man carrying a Walmart bag with a packaged slingshot inside. The man identified himself as Keller and made statements to police.

According to the documents, officers asked Keller about his intentions with the slingshot were before arresting him on charges of making terroristic threats, a Class 3A felony, and disturbing the peace, a Class 3 misdemeanor. He was arraigned on charges Monday. 

People are also reading…

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 30.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Christopher Borro is a reporter at the Star-Herald. He can be reached by email at christopher.borro@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Darya Dugina killing: Russia blames Ukraine for car bombing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News