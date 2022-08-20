Police arrest Alliance man on charges in pursuit

Scottsbluff Police arrested a 38-year-old Alliance man after he allegedly led police on a short pursuit in a stolen vehicle Friday.

Police arrested Chad Kelley on charges of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, flight to avoid arrest, criminal mischief, obstructing an officer and trespassing.

Kelley's arrest came after officers took a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1200 block of 11th Avenue. Just 20 minutes later, officers located the vehicle, spotting it as a driver traveled in the area of Seventh Avenue and East Overland. Officers attempted a traffic stop and the driver failed to pull over.

The driver drove on Scottsbluff streets, leading officers around the Uptown Scottsbluff Mall, driving through barricades at the K-Mart parking lot and to the Scottsbluff High School, he drove through that parking lot and is accused of driving through a barricade that had been previously set up there. Police called off the pursuit at that time due to school activities taking place, but then the pursuit was reinitiated after the driver was located near Broadway and 23rd Street. He allegedly drove through a stop sign. Later, in the 300 block of W. 21st St., he abandoned the vehicle he was driving and fled on foot. Officers located him hiding in a vacant apartment building in the 1900 block of Third Avenue after he had been observed in the area. Officers used the Scottsbluff Police Department's K-9, Duke, during the search.

Scottsbluff Police Department was assisted by officers with the the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office and the Gering Police Department.

Kelley had also been sought on three Box Butte County warrants, according to information released by Scottsbluff Police.