Police arrest man accused of threatening, punching cops

Local authorities arrested a Gering man Friday, Feb. 18, after an altercation where he allegedly threatened to kill police officers.

According to court documents, an officer arriving for his shift made contact with Trey Arellano, 21, early in the morning on Feb. 18. The documents said Arellano had been waiting in the parking lot of the Scottsbluff Police Department near the patrol cars.

In a press release, Scottsbluff Police Capt. Lance Kite alleged Arellano told the officer he was “going to kill a cop,” and then asked if the officer was a cop. The officer remained in his vehicle and alerted other officers inside the station to Arellano’s presence.

The officers unsuccessfully tried to get Arellano to show his hands and were afraid he was concealing a weapon, Kite said. Court documents allege Arellano told officers to shoot him and that he needed to die. Officers accuse him of refusing to comply with orders they gave and they deployed a Taser on him. According to the affidavit, Arellano allegedly punched an officer in the face and started to run away, however, officers tackled the man and subdued him.

The arrest affidavit reported he was hiding a three-inch-long scissor blade up his left shirt sleeve.

Police arrested Arellano and he was booked into the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center. He has been charged with terroristic threats and assaulting an officer, both Class 3A felonies. He has also been charged with obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest, Class I misdemeanors.

Bond is currently set at $50,000. Arellano is next scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on March 4 at the Scotts Bluff County Courthouse.

In addition to Scottsbluff police, officers and responders with the the Gering Police Department, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office and Valley Ambulance responded to the scene.

