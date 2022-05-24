Police called to reported stabbing

Scottsbluff Police officers responded to reports of a stabbing at an apartment building in the 900 block of 15th Avenue Tuesday. The incident took place at abut 3:30 p.m.

“We responded here for a disturbance between a juvenile and his mother,” Scottsbluff Police Sgt. Tyler Fliam told the Star-Herald.

A 13-year-old teen suspected in the stabbing was taken into custody nearby without incident.

According to the police scanner, one person declined transport by Valley Ambulance to the hospital but was expected to go there by private vehicle for treatment. The victim, a 29-year-old woman, suffered a laceration to the forearm, according to scanner traffic.

The Scottsbluff Fire Department was also on scene.

