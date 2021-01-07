Police circulate photos, video in vandalisms

Scottsbluff Police are seeking the public’s help as it attempts to solve the vandalism of vehicles at two Scottsbluff businesses.

One business, an auto business at Railway Avenue and Avenue B, had three cars vandalized, with a person having smashed out the windows of vehicles with a crowbar. A second business, located at West Overland and Avenue B, had two vehicles damaged. Cpl. Krisa Brass said the total damages were estimated at $1,000.

Police are circulating photographs of a person captured by surveillance cameras. A video is also available on starherald.com. Brass said it’s not believed that the two businesses were intentionally targeted and a suspect has not been identified. Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying individuals, including the person shown in photographs, and others shown in the video.

There have been reports circulating on social media of other vandalisms, however, she said the two vandalisms released are the only two vandalisms reported to police. Other reports of property damage made to the department are not connected.

If you have information, contact the Scottsbluff Police Department 308-630-6261 or Crime Stoppers, 308-632-7867 (STOP).

