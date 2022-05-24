Police confirm one dead in Tuesday shooting; suspect still at-large

Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer confirmed a shooting in the 1700 block of Avenue Z is being investigated as a homicide. As of publication, a suspect in the shooting remained at large.

Spencer identified the suspect as 38-year-old Davin Darayle Saunders, 38. Saunders has been living in the area for about a year, Spencer said, but came to the area from Colorado. He is considered a suspect in the shooting of a relative that occurred at the residence.

Authorities with the Scottsbluff Police Department and other agencies responded at about 5 p.m. to a reports of and argument and shots having been fired. When officer arrived, Spencer said, they found a 60-year-old woman who had been shot. Medical personnel attempted to administer life-saving treatment, however, they were unsuccessful and the woman died at the scene. The victim is not yet being identified to allow family to contact next-of-kin.

Police quickly developed a suspect, he said, identifying Saunders. Witnesses reported the man having left the home in a gold Chevy Impala driven by a woman. Police later recovered the vehicle at a convenience store near the intersection of Avenue I and West Overland and made contact with the woman driving the vehicle.

In scanner traffic, police described the suspect as an African American man, wearing a blue checkered shirt and dark pants. Spencer said Saunders is 5’11” and weighs 205 pounds. He said that Saunders is considered armed and dangerous, so people should not approach him. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police, 308-632-7176, or to call 911.

At about 9 p.m., police issued an alert to other Panhandle law enforcement that Saunders is being sought in connection with the shooting and police had issued a stop and hold for a Morrill County vehicle. Information about that vehicle and a potential driver are not yet being released.

Scottsbluff Police had sought a search warrant for the home where the residence occurred and a second residence in Gering.

Police began their search for Saunders almost immediately and conducted searches throughout Scottsbluff and Gering. Information about where the man may have fled police changed throughout the evening. Initially, police were searching in the area of Avenue I along South Beltline toward Avenue B. However, after being told that the man left the vehicle at Highway 92 and West Overland, not far from the shooting, they secured that area. However, as of 7 p.m., police were providing updates that the man had been reported to have left the vehicle at 20th Street and South Beltline. Later, a witness reported to police seeing a man picked up by a person driving a Morrill County vehicle in the area of Fifth Avenue near the railroad tracks.

Police searches included employing the use of drones to search a wooded area near the North Platte River and cornfields west of Scottsbluff. Scanner reports also indicated the Nebraska State Patrol could be used to dispatch an aircraft to help in the search.

Officers impounded the vehicle found at the convenience store.

Stay with starherald.com for more on this developing story. The Star-Herald will update this report as additional details are released.

