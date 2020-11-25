Police cordon off apartment complex, homicide investigation underway

Scottsbluff Police have cordoned off an apartment complex and an investigation is underway.

Details of the investigation aren't yet known, but police had been called earlier this morning to conduct a welfare check of one of its residents earlier this morning, at about 9:30 a.m., Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer told the Star-Herald.

"We are conducting a death investigation and it does appear to be a homicide," he said.

He said that one person is in custody for questioning. The identity of the deceased is not yet available and police are still trying to confirm that identity.

Cirrus House purchased the apartments in 2018, receiving a grant to remodel the complex to provide housing to qualifying residents.

