Police identify Torrington woman killed

Torrington Police identified a 20-year-old woman killed.

The body of the woman, Madison Shana Cook, of Torrington, had been discovered earlier this week after police responded to a fire in the 3200 block of East Valley Road in Torrington. Officers received information that the fire was suspicious in nature and the fire is being investigated as an arson.

Officers conducting a follow up investigation to the fire located Cook in the 1300 block of E. 17th Street. Her death has been ruled to have been a homicide.

Police have also identified a stolen vehicle, which was located in the 1700 block of C Street, as being tied to the investigation. Police took into custody a suspect, but the suspect has not been identified by police.

The investigation by the Torrington Police Department into Cook’s death is active and ongoing, Police Chief Matt Johnson said in a press release.

If anyone has information regarding the investigation, and has not yet spoken to an investigator, they are asked to contact the TPD AT 307-532-7001, and ask for Detective Wakamatsu.

In the press release, Police Chief Matt Johnson said, “The loss is a blow to her family and her many friends, as well as the whole community. We ask for continued thoughts and prayers for those who have been impacted.”