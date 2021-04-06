Police investigating Chadron man’s death

Chadron Police are investigating the death of a 27-year-old Chadron man that occurred on Friday, April 2.

Dawes County Attorney Vance Haug said that Chadron Police and Haug, acting as coroner, were called to investigate the unattended death of Dylan Shoemaker on Friday, at about 9:30 a.m. The man had been found in his home by a family member who called for emergency assistance.

Haug said that a preliminary investigation and witness interviews do not indicate foul play, however, the investigation into a specific cause of death continues. He said an autopsy, including toxicological screening, has been ordered.

The Chadron Police are asking anyone with information about Shoemaker’s death, or his activity within the days prior to his death, to contact police, 308-432-0510.

