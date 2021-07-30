Police look for answers in 10-year-old homicide investigation

After 10 years, the beating death of a Scottsbluff man remains unsolved. Even after all this time, Scottsbluff Police are hopeful someone will step forward with information that will help solve the murder of 49-year-old Ralph Magee.
Magee, a resident of the Cirrus House independent and assisted living apartment complex in Scottsbluff, died after being severely beaten. Scottsbluff Police Captain Brian Wasson said Cirrus House staff found Magee’s body in his apartment at 1525 E. 18th St. on Aug. 2, 2011.
Exactly when Magee may have died isn’t one of the details released by police, but Scottsbluff Police Investigator Brandi Brunz and Wasson said the investigation revealed phone calls that Magee had made a couple of days before his death and staff or others reported not having seen him the day before his death.
What is known is that Magee died a violent death. According to an autopsy, Magee died of a broken neck as a result of blunt force trauma. Wasson said the autopsy and the scene indicate “a drawn out struggle occurred” between the offender and Magee. It’s possible someone heard witnessed the struggle or heard it, but has not yet stepped forward.
The Cirrus House apartments are single-party units and are located close together. A lot of interviews were conducted in the complex and neighborhood, but police were not able to locate anyone who told them they had heard a disturbance occurring at the apartment in the prior day or night.
“We think it’ll take a courageous person to come forward,” Wasson said. “And we just hope for them to develop that courage and do the right thing.”
One of the factors that make the case a tough one to handle is the vulnerability of Magee, who lived at the Cirrus House complex for five years prior to his death. At the time, the Cirrus House director noted friends and acquaintances remembered him as a kind and generous person, doing simple acts like buying a pop for someone or helping to carry their groceries. Interviews as part of the investigation didn’t find anyone who knew of a disagreement or other issues anyone had with Magee.
Magee, who had lived most of his life in Colorado and graduated from Columbine High School moved to Scottsbluff after his parents retired and relocated. His sister, Kathy Flippen, told the Star-Herald in an interview after Magee’s death that his family had moved the man to the Scottsbluff area. He had a close circle of family and friends, so he likely knew the person who killed him.
Family members set up a reward fund after his death, hoping for donations to be raised and that a reward would result in the case being solved. In the year after her brother’s death, Flippen told the Star-Herald she struggled knowing someone in the community had the pieces of the puzzle that could solve the crime.
Wasson said he had spoken to Flippen as he prepared to do this story. The Star-Herald also reached out to Flippen.
“I know that they’re as frustrated as we are that there isn’t enough information to point us in a direction,” he said. “... She (Flippen) is still hopeful, and optimistic, that we’ll get the information that we need to prosecute the offender.”
Investigators have done an interview within the last six months, though unfortunately that interview didn’t help lead police to any information that resulted in an arrest. Information comes in at varying levels, Wasson said, though the longer the case remains unsolved, that information diminishes.
Though the case remains unsolved, it’s not closed.
“We continue to get information here and there,” Wasson said. “It’s not a case that we’re ignoring. We’re pretty confident that there’s someone out in the community that has some information that if they were to provide it to us, it could give us a better direction.”
Someone may have direct knowledge of the circumstances that led to Magee’s death or even have learned some information after the fact.
Brunz said through the years, Scotts Bluff County CrimeStoppers has received tips in the case, but information was not included that would allow officers to follow up on those tips.
Also, anyone with information in the case can contact Scotts Bluff County Crime Stoppers and be eligible for a cash reward, 308-632-STOP (7867).