Police look for answers in 10-year-old homicide investigation

“We think it’ll take a courageous person to come forward,” Wasson said. “And we just hope for them to develop that courage and do the right thing.”

One of the factors that make the case a tough one to handle is the vulnerability of Magee, who lived at the Cirrus House complex for five years prior to his death. At the time, the Cirrus House director noted friends and acquaintances remembered him as a kind and generous person, doing simple acts like buying a pop for someone or helping to carry their groceries. Interviews as part of the investigation didn’t find anyone who knew of a disagreement or other issues anyone had with Magee.

Magee, who had lived most of his life in Colorado and graduated from Columbine High School moved to Scottsbluff after his parents retired and relocated. His sister, Kathy Flippen, told the Star-Herald in an interview after Magee’s death that his family had moved the man to the Scottsbluff area. He had a close circle of family and friends, so he likely knew the person who killed him.

Family members set up a reward fund after his death, hoping for donations to be raised and that a reward would result in the case being solved. In the year after her brother’s death, Flippen told the Star-Herald she struggled knowing someone in the community had the pieces of the puzzle that could solve the crime.