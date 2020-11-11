Police make arrest in vehicle thefts, burglaries

Scottsbluff Police have arrested a Scottsbluff man in connection with a series of garage and auto thefts that have been occurring since mid-October.
Stephen Littlewolf, 29, has been charged in Scotts Bluff County Court with one count of theft by receiving stolen property, a Class IIA felony; burglary, a Class IIA felony; attempted burglary, a Class IIA felony; unauthorized use of a vehicle, a Class III misdemeanor.
According to an affidavit for warrant filed in Scotts Bluff County, as of Nov. 6, authorities had investigated theft complaints happening on an almost nightly basis since Oct. 15. Eight vehicles had been reported stolen, with seven having been recovered, and 19 burglaries and three attempted burglaries had been reported.
In the affidavit, police reported having gathered evidence that had been left at the scene, including clothing and burglar tools, and gathered video evidence to establish possible connection between each case.
Allegations against Littlewolf were tied to a report made by a resident who lives in the 2900 block of Avenue B, who provided police with video camera surveillance in which a man, wearing dark clothing, could be observed on the property and attempting to enter a garage on Nov. 5. Police detailed other thefts, including the Nov. 6 theft of a vehicle from a Terrytown home on Spring Valley Lane, stolen from the resident’s garage, where she had parked it overnight. Police later recovered the vehicle a the parking lot of the Western Travel Terminal, finding items had been removed from the car, including a red, black and yellow checkered blanket.
Video surveillance from the Western Travel Terminal showed two men, both of whom officers were familiar with from previous contacts. One of the men was identified as Littlewolf and his clothing matched the clothing worn by the man in the Avenue B attempted burglary.
Officers were able to obtain a warrant on Nov. 10 and Littlewolf was taken into custody.
A second man identified in the arrest affidavit has not yet been charged or were not yet available, according to a search of a online computer records. A third man had also been pictured in the surveillance video, but had not yet been identified as of the date of the warrant.
