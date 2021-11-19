Police report locating suspect in hit-and-run

A driver of a vehicle alleged to have been involved in a Nov. 5 hit-and-run in which an elderly woman suffered serious injuries has been located, according to Torrington Police Chief Matt Johnson.

On Nov 5, Torrington Police Department and Torrington EMS responded to the intersection of Main Street and East 23rd Avenue after receiving a report of an elderly female who was laying in the street. First responders stated it was apparent the woman had been struck by a vehicle. She was transported to Community Hospital with serious injuries.

Officers worked with nearby businesses and located camera footage of the incident.

A preliminary review of the footage confirmed that the woman had been struck by a light-colored, mid-sized sedan as she was crossing the street. The driver stopped briefly and then continued driving eastbound on East 23rd Avenue after the collision. The angle and distance of the video footage did not reveal the license plate or confirm the make and model of the suspect vehicle, so the video was submitted for lab analysis to gather additional information.