Police seeing increase in vehicle thefts, thefts from vehicles

Residents with home video cameras on the exterior of their homes may be helpful as Scottsbluff Police attempt to solve a rash of thefts from motor vehicle thefts and thefts of vehicles.

Scottsbluff Police Sgt. Lance Kite told the Star-Herald that since mid-October, six vehicles have been reported stolen, with the latest vehicle reported stolen early Wednesday morning. That vehicle was recovered, parked on Third Avenue, at about 1:30 p.m.

That has been standard with all of the vehicles stolen, Kite said, with vehicles being taken in the late night to early morning hours and police recovering them, randomly parked, in areas throughout the city. The locations of thefts also have not been isolated to one specific area of town.

“It is pretty random,” he said.

Police have also handled reports, which are believed to be connected, of thefts from vehicles. Purses, wallets and other valuables have been stolen from vehicles and garages. In total, Kite estimated the department has received about 30 reports of theft.

In the vehicle thefts, people are leaving their vehicles, unlocked, with keys in them. Often times, vehicles are in unsecured garages.