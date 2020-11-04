Police seeing increase in vehicle thefts, thefts from vehicles

Residents with home video cameras on the exterior of their homes may be helpful as Scottsbluff Police attempt to solve a rash of thefts from motor vehicle thefts and thefts of vehicles.
Scottsbluff Police Sgt. Lance Kite told the Star-Herald that since mid-October, six vehicles have been reported stolen, with the latest vehicle reported stolen early Wednesday morning. That vehicle was recovered, parked on Third Avenue, at about 1:30 p.m.
That has been standard with all of the vehicles stolen, Kite said, with vehicles being taken in the late night to early morning hours and police recovering them, randomly parked, in areas throughout the city. The locations of thefts also have not been isolated to one specific area of town.
“It is pretty random,” he said.
Police have also handled reports, which are believed to be connected, of thefts from vehicles. Purses, wallets and other valuables have been stolen from vehicles and garages. In total, Kite estimated the department has received about 30 reports of theft.
In the vehicle thefts, people are leaving their vehicles, unlocked, with keys in them. Often times, vehicles are in unsecured garages.
“Take your purse, your wallet, or anything valuable inside, don’t leave it in your car,” Kite said. “Make sure you lock it (your car) up and take the keys inside with you.”
People are also reminded to secure their garages to prevent becoming a victim.
Kite said similar reports have been taken in Scotts Bluff County and Gering, but the Star-Herald had not yet confirmed reports in Gering. Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman told the Star-Herald his department has investigated two thefts of motor vehicles since Oct. 31, one from a rural residence near McGrew and one from a residence southeast of Minatare. In both those instances, the vehicles had been left unlocked with keys inside.
Overman said that deputies have also investigated thefts from vehicles, including the theft of a shotgun and tools from one of the vehicles reported stolen, and burglaries at residences and from outbuildings. In a burglary north of the Western Nebraska Regional Airport, he said tools and items that were inside a vehicle were stolen.
Overman also encouraged people to employ game cameras or video cameras and alarm systems to help protect their property.
Anyone with any video or information in the thefts in Scottsbluff can contact the Scottsbluff Police Department, 308-632-7176. Reports to the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department can be made at 308-436-6667.
