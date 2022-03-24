Police seek shooting suspects, release images

Scottsbluff Police have released images of two suspects in a Tuesday, March 22, shooting.

Two men were reported to have shot at a man during a disturbance in the 1900 block of Sixth Avenue. A man told police he had been waiting for someone at a residence when two men approached him and started shooting. The man’s vehicle had been shot multiple times, according to information released by police.

Scottsbluff Police Capt. Brian Wasson released images Thursday as police attempt to locate two men and a vehicle that witnesses described as leaving the scene. Police obtained surveillance video that captured one man believed to be a suspect and the vehicle.

Additional details were also released about the descriptions of the two suspects. One is described as a shorter, white man in his mid-to-late 20s. He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and black shorts with a white UNK logo on the left leg of the shorts, a dark-colored baseball cap under the hood of the sweatshirt and dark shoes. The second suspect is described to be a taller, white male in his mid-to-late 20s, wearing a long black-hooded coat with an unknown logo on the back, blue jeans and dark shoes.

The vehicle is believed to be a black Dodge Journey, though the year of the vehicle is unknown. The vehicle is believed to have green and white, possibly Colorado, license plates.

Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to contact Scotts Bluff County Crime Stoppers, 308-632-STOP (7867) or the Scottsbluff Police Department, 308-436-5088.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.