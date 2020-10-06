Police seeking information after bullet found in vehicle

Scottsbluff Police are investigating a report of a vehicle having been struck by a bullet over the weekend.

Sgt. Lance Kite released that an officer had been dispatched to the 600 block of West 24th Street on Oct. 3. The caller reported the incident as a vandalism, however, the investigating officer found that a bullet had struck a 2011 GMC Sierra in the passenger side of the tailgate. Through surveillance video, the officer determined the incident had occurred on Oct. 2, at about 11:45 p.m.

Video shows a light-colored, four-door Sedan in the video and a shot can be heard as the vehicle completes a right-hand turn.

Video is available on starherald.com.

Anyone with information about the case can contact the Scottsbluff Police Department via the Communications Center at 308-632-7171 or they may contact Crime Stoppers at 308-632-STOP (7567) or via email at crimestoppers@scottsbluff.org.

