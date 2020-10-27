Police train to ensure fair, impartial policing

Part 3 of a 3-part series
As incidents across the nation involving shootings and police crackdowns on protests have stirred discussions about police reform in recent months.
As part of a regional reporting project on police diversity, the Star-Herald surveyed county and municipal law enforcement departments in the Panhandle. Reporters from Lee Enterprises-owned newspapers in Iowa, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas took a deep dive into the numbers after civil unrest surrounding instances of police brutality put the issue in the spotlight. The demographic makeup of more than 100 law enforcement agencies was compared with U.S. census data for those communities. Among the findings: More than a dozen agencies were at least 20 percentage points less diverse than the communities they serve.
As part of its reporting, the Star-Herald also interviewed officers on their experiences, including interviewing police chiefs and officers on recruiting and retention of officers.
Anti-racial bias training is one of the most widely adopted police reforms. In Nebraska, discussions about anti-racial bias training had already started to gain headlines as the Nebraska Legislature debated a bill introduced during the recent session. For today's story, the Star-Herald sat down with Sgt. Phil Eckerberg, a Scottsbluff Police officer who provides anti-racial bias training. Eckerberg is the only Panhandle officer certified to provide the training most often used in Nebraska, called Fair and Impartial Policing training.
LB 924
In August 2019, the ACLU of Nebraska published a report, called “Equality Before the Stop.” The organization suggested strategies from requiring anti-racial bias training to better tracking of required reporting as part of its examination to address “persistent and unfair disparities in traffic stops and to combat racial profiling.” In the report, the ACLU, took a look at agencies that were not reporting traffic stop data, which does evaluate stops based on race.
As part of its study, the ACLU of Nebraska also surveyed Nebraska departments, asking if the departments provided anti-bias training and had a racial profiling policy. Of the Panhandle agencies that responded, only the Chadron Police Department responded that it had trained 100% of its officers and had racial profiling policy. The Gering Police Department was the second highest, reporting 69% participation in racial bias training. A number of Panhandle departments didn’t participate in the survey, with only 21 agencies statewide responding.
The study can be credited for Nebraska State Sen. Ernie Chambers introducing LB 924 and making it his last priority bill before his time in the legislature ended due to term limits.
On July 31, Nebraska lawmakers passed the bill, which among other things, requires law enforcement officers to take two hours of anti-bias and implicit bias training every year.
Requirements for training prior to LB 924
Prior to the passage of LB 924, Nebraska law enforcement agencies were required to complete 20 hours of continuing education each year, though anti-bias or implicit bias training was not a requirement. The state law only required that training be completed and curriculum or training requirements were decided by the agency or the officer.
According to the ACLU’s study, very few officers in the state’s largest law enforcement trainings participated in anti-bias training during a two-year period.
In Nebraska, the most often used training, Fair and Impartial Policing, is one of the most commonly used training programs used in the United States, in part due to funding from the Department of Justice. Hundreds of police departments throughout the United States and Canada have participated in trainings using the program, according to the company’s own website.
Sgt. Phil Eckerberg is currently the only certified instructor in the Panhandle and able to provide the training. Other instructors are available in other areas of the state.
With the passage of LB 924, Eckerberg told the Star-Herald he expects he’ll be busy in future months providing the training to Panhandle departments. Last week, Eckerberg trained Scottsbluff officers, the second training he has done for the department.
The department also made the training available to other Panhandle agencies. Police Chief Kevin Spencer told the Star-Herald that multiple departments took advantage of the training opportunity and sent officers, though an exact figure was not available.
New officers completing the required law enforcement training at the Nebraska State Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy are also provided the training. The Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Academy has been the source for training most Nebraska law enforcement instructors, like Eckerberg.
What is implicit bias training?
Eckerberg admits that when he first heard of implicit bias training five years ago, he had an “implicit bias against the training,” wondering what he had done to be required to do the training. However, the longtime police officer said he found the training to be helpful and a good training.
Implicit biases are unconscious biases that we all have where we tend to categorize individuals. Many of us might consider these attitudes or stereotypes we have where we make favorable or unfavorable assessments about persons, based on characteristics such as race, ethnicity, age and even appearance.
An implicit bias differs from an explicit bias in that explicit biases are prejudices that are intentional and controllable, with persons holding explicit biases being forthcoming about certain attitudes or beliefs.
Eckerberg explains, “The class is looking at implicit bias, which is a bias that you may have of which you may not even be aware. It can take many forms; obviously racial bias is the first thing that people think of.”
According to the Department of Justice, a large body of research indicates people can reduce implicit biases or mitigate their effects in part by simply acknowledging they exist.
For law enforcement officers, Eckerberg said, “Your biases can get you killed.”
Take a gender-based bias scenario Eckerberg proposes: An officer responds to an incident involving a “big burly guy” and a “little dainty lady.” An officer might dismiss the woman as not being a threat.
“While they are focusing on the big burly guy, that little dainty lady can shoot you in the back.”
Fairness
Some biases are a safety issue, while others might be a fairness issue, Eckerberg said. An officer responding to a report with a clean-shaven man dressed in a business suit might make a prejudgment when the other party, a man dressed in scraggly clothing and being unkempt, is involved. The problem, he said, is that the real criminal may be the person in the business suit.
Matters of fairness also exist in coverage of the community. Though officers may tend to gravitate to areas perceived as high traffic, high crime locations, they may be overlooking enforcement opportunities in other areas. Officers should not focus all enforcement efforts on one particular location, with one particular group of people.
“If you do that, whatever location you are picking, you may be missing out on enforcement opportunities with other groups of people in other parts of town,” he said.
Examples included looking for abandoned vehicles in all areas of the community, he said, rather than focusing on areas stereotyped as impoverished or patrolling in areas of all bars, rather than focusing in on a “troubled bar.”
‘Everyone has an implicit bias’
“The class focuses on what implicit bias is, figuring out what your implicit biases are and the strategies to override that,” Eckerberg said. “Everyone has implicit biases, it doesn’t matter if you're male, female, young, old, red, yellow, black, white, brown. Everyone has an implicit bias of some type."
Numerous studies have evaluated implicit and explicit, Eckerberg explained. In one example, one study conducted involved a “shove test,” in which a white man and a Black man are involved in an argument and one would give the other a shove. Scenarios presented both men shoving the other.
People participating in the study were asked to judge which person, the white man or the Black man, were considered to be more aggressive. Both white and Black participants in the study judged the Black man to be more aggressive, despite great care during the study to ensure the shoves were equal.
Police also are shown “shoot and don’t shoot” trainings, which Eckerberg said participants, both police and citizens, were demonstrated to shoot more often at a minority person."
“Police officers did better on that test than non-police officers, but were also more likely to shoot at a minority person,” he said.
People can also have implicit biases against police, and that is another area covered in the course. Police are given strategies for handling incidents when they face implicit biases themselves. The main goal of the course is to address biases that are “unsafe, ineffective and unjust,” according to Fair and Impartial Policing materials.
The feedback
Eckerberg said the feedback he has gotten from officers has been positive, though he admits not all officers provide feedback.
In working with the public, Eckerberg said, addressing biases can be effective in improving community relationships. Eckerberg calls the approach “procedural justice.”
“You do what you need to do” as a law enforcement officer, “but treat people with respect, courtesy and hear their side of the story. It doesn’t mean you are not going to take law enforcement action, but you give them a chance to tell their side of the story.”
In explaining the method, Eckerberg said, he gives a traffic stop as an example. He may stop a person, traveling at a high rate of speed, but he may write a ticket for them at a lower speed, explaining to them that he is giving them a little bit of a break. Some people will offer an explanation for the reason they were speeding, and he allows them to do that. He is also courteous from the start of the stop to the end, being sure to introduce himself and explain the reason for the stop. He said he has even thought of his approach for ending the stop, departing from an old standby of “Have a nice day,” which he feels is “smart alecky” after you have just stopped someone. Instead, he said, he thanks them for their cooperation, almost always getting a thank you back.
“Studies … of people who were contacted by police following traffic stops ... have found that no matter the outcome — whether no action was taken, they were given a written warning or given a citation — that if people felt they were treated fairly, they were more likely to rate it as a positive contact with law enforcement,” he said. “...If the officer was rude to them, they didn’t feel that it was a positive contact.”
Under LB 924, anti-bias and implicit training will be considered a part of efforts in law enforcement to minimize racial profiling. The training can be part of the 20 hours of training required by all law enforcement officers.
Other measures of the bill passed will also require compliance with collecting traffic stop data submitted to the Nebraska Crime Commission. The commission is tasked each year with collecting the data, reviewing it and submitting a report annually to the governor and Nebraska Legislature. The commission can also make recommendations to any law enforcement agency for the purpose of improving measures to prevent racial profiling or the appearance of racial profiling.
