Potter couple faces federal drug charges stemming from September arrest
A federal grand jury indicated a Potter couple on federal drug charges stemming from a Sept. 21, 2020, arrest.

Indictments of Stetson Reinick, 32, and Stephanie Mitchell, 27, were unsealed this week, according to a Jan. 27 release from the U.S. Attorney for the District of Nebraska

Count I charges the Reinick and Mitchell with possession with intent to distribute 5 grams or more of methamphetamine. Reinick is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm.

Charges against the couple stem from a Sept. 21, 2020, investigation involving the Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the WING Task force.

Both Mitchell and Reinick had been arrested on drugs and weapons charges, according to Cheyenne County and District Court records. Cases against them remain pending.

Affidavits in the cases show that deputies with the Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Department obtained a search warrant for a residence in the 1200 block of Front Street, as well as vehicles owned and operated by Mitchell and Reinick. The warrant stated authorities were searching for items connected to the sale of heroin and other controlled substances.

After entering the residence, officers made contact with Reinick, in a bathroom, and arrested him. Officers said in the affidavit that they found him to be in possession of a glass pipe with burnt residue inside.

During the search, Mitchell directed officers to a bag located on the headboard of a bed in the main bedroom. She told deputies she had been given the bag as officers arrived, but would not identify who gave her the bag. Inside the bag, officers located a plastic baggie containing a white crystalline substance, which tested positive for methamphetamine and the substance weighed 24.6 grams. The bag also contained 32 pills, which were identified as oxydodone. Also during the search, other drug paraphernalia, including scales pipes and baggies for packing were found.

Authorities also located a 9 mm handgun, which had been reported as stolen, in between the mattress and sideboard of the bed. During the search, authorities located a photo of Mitchell holding the stolen pistol. Both Reinick and Mitchell were identified as felons and not supposed to be in possession of a firearm.

If convicted on count I, the couple faces a maximum possible penalty if convicted is 40 years’ imprisonment, $5,000,000 fine, four-year term of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment. If convicted on count II, the maximum possible penalty if convicted is 10 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, a three-year term of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.

