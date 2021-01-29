Potter couple faces federal drug charges stemming from September arrest

A federal grand jury indicated a Potter couple on federal drug charges stemming from a Sept. 21, 2020, arrest.

Indictments of Stetson Reinick, 32, and Stephanie Mitchell, 27, were unsealed this week, according to a Jan. 27 release from the U.S. Attorney for the District of Nebraska

Count I charges the Reinick and Mitchell with possession with intent to distribute 5 grams or more of methamphetamine. Reinick is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm.

Charges against the couple stem from a Sept. 21, 2020, investigation involving the Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the WING Task force.

Both Mitchell and Reinick had been arrested on drugs and weapons charges, according to Cheyenne County and District Court records. Cases against them remain pending.

Affidavits in the cases show that deputies with the Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Department obtained a search warrant for a residence in the 1200 block of Front Street, as well as vehicles owned and operated by Mitchell and Reinick. The warrant stated authorities were searching for items connected to the sale of heroin and other controlled substances.