Practicing for the unthinkable: Schools conduct safety simulation

On Monday morning, it became quiet at Longfellow Elementary school. The only sounds were that of the school’s two principals and two Scottsbluff police officer conferring as they rapidly checked doors and other spaces throughout the school.

Just minutes before, Principal Laurie Bahl had announced the school had been placed on lockdown. That meant students needed to be in classrooms, teachers locked the doors and concealed students and lights were out.

The scenario during a simulation at the school involved a parent who had lost custody of their child, called their ex and said they were on their way to the child’s school, prompting the school to go into secure or lock out mode, James Todd, Scottsbluff Public Schools safety and security coordinator, said. After a period of time, he said, the scenario changed, with the parent having entered the school, believed to be armed and prompting a lockdown.

Similarly, classrooms at other schools in Scottsbluff, Gering and ESU #13, teachers and students went through the same steps of practicing protocols meant to ensure their safety in the event of that security event.