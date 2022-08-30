Preparing for the worst: Firefighters, police train alongside state teams in hazmat scenario

A clandestine lab at the Western Sugar factory in Gering led to a multi-state response on Tuesday.

That was the scenario for a training exercise involving Scottsbluff Fire Department and local law enforcement as well as National Guard units from Nebraska, Colorado and Wyoming. Army North, a special homeland defense team, was also on scene because they are required to train and evaluate civil support teams, Army North’s Todd Chance told the Star-Herald.

Tim Newman, the director of Region 22 Emergency Management, outlined the scenario: Maintenance workers at the sugar factory found a door open that is usually padlocked, prompting a call to local law enforcement.

“(Law enforcement) goes in and finds a clandestine lab not too far from the entrance,” Newman said. “They realize this is bigger than they (can handle), so they pull out and call in fire and hazmat.

“Hazmat came in and looked at it. They determined that it definitely is not meth, but it’s a clandestine lab that is meant to do bad,” Chance said. “So they escalated the response.”

Fire and hazmat personnel called in the Scottsbluff Police Department’s bomb squad, he said of the scenario.

“They, at that time, decide that this is a large incident and they need state resources so they call emergency management. So, I call NEMA, tell them what we have and then request the Civil Support Teams,” Newman said.

The first agency contacted is the Nebraska National Guard’s 72nd Civil Support Team (CST) based in Lincoln. Because they are seven hours away, the Wyoming National Guard’s 84th CST in Cheyenne is called for assistance. According to the scenario, the Colorado National Guard’s 8th CST from Aurora were the first to respond because they were already in the area for training.

“When these guys get on site, they’ll set up a little mini operations city,” Chance said. “All of them are working for a local incident command. They’ll tell them what our intent is and we’d go in and do a recon and characterization, as well as sampling and analysis on all this stuff. So their goal is going to be identify what it is we got going on in here and help us mitigate it.”

Newman said the exercise is helpful in training for an incident in western Nebraska.

“If we had something on this end of the state, like this scenario, and it was a building as large as this, they would want as many hands as they could, so they would reach out to Wyoming to get here and go ahead and start assessing the situation. They can let Nebraska know what they have while (the Nebraska team) is still on its way (from Lincoln), so they’ve got a better understanding, a better picture in their mind, of what they’re going to get see when they get here,” he said.

The exercise is a good tool to measure readiness for incidences such as this scenario.

“It lets the local emergency responders understand where their strengths and weaknesses are,” Newman said. “It also helps them know what their limitations are, what they can do to reach past their local resources to be able to get state resources that allows them to work together.”