A Gering man convicted of shooting his cousin will serve at least 30 years in prison.

On Friday, March 31, Scotts Bluff County District Court Judge Leo Dobrovolny sentenced Alexander Maldonado, 36, on charges of attempted first-degree murder, a Class II felony, and use of a firearm to commit a felony, a Class IC felony, stemming from the Aug. 4, 2022, shooting of Martin Maldonado Jr. On the charge of attempted murder, Dobrovolny sentenced Alexander Maldonado to 40 to 50 years imprisonment. On the use of a firearm charge, the judge imposed a sentence of 15 to 30 years, which would be served consecutively.

Scotts Bluff County Attorney Dave Eubanks asked the judge to impose a significant prison sentence on Alexander Maldonado, saying that the two felonies “are about as serious as it gets.” He described Alexander Maldonado as lying in wait to shoot his cousin as the man came out of the Main Street Market grocery store in Scottsbluff. Eubanks said he intended to kill Martin Maldonado.

“He came really close to killing Martin Maldonado,” he said. “It was essentially a case of just stalking Martin Maldonado, waiting for him to come out of the business and then confronting him with a gun and shooting him. “

Eubanks said Alexander Maldonado blamed Martin Maldonado for his marriage failing. Both Martin Maldonado and Alexander Maldonado’s ex-wife, who were in a relationship, had to get protection orders against Alexander Maldonado prior to the shooting. The shooting occurred the day after Alexander Maldonado had been allowed a four-hour supervised visitation with his son.

In a pre-sentence investigation, Eubanks said, Alexander Maldonado had made statements that no one had listened to his side of the story, claiming that he had been reacting to the victim’s actions and that he believed Martin Maldonado intended to shoot him. However, Eubanks said, Martin Maldonado did not have a weapon on his person, though it was revealed he did have weapons in his vehicle used in his job as a corrections officer.

Further, there is no evidence of Martin Maldonado having threatened Alexander Maldonado, Eubanks said.

“There’s absolutely no way to reconcile that (Alexander Maldonado’s statements) with the actual facts of the case,” Eubanks said. He said video from the store shows both men inside the store, Alexander Maldonado waiting for Martin Maldonado, and the shooting.

As Martin Maldonado attempted to take cover behind his vehicle, Alexander Maldonado followed him and told him, "I told you I was going to do this,” Eubanks said.

The shooting also put other people in the store parking lot at risk, he said.

The shooting has left Martin Maldonado suffering from complications, both physically and financially, the prosecutor said. Before the shooting, Martin Maldonado was described by himself and family members as having been a hard worker, physically fit, active and healthy. As a result of the shooting, he underwent 14 surgeries, with a 15th slated for next week, and was hospitalized for three months in Denver. Eubanks described Martin Maldonado as being frail, shuffling and very weak the first time the prosecutor met him.

Medical costs are at about a half-million dollars, Eubanks said. Though insurance has helped cover some costs, Martin Maldonado is facing having to declare bankruptcy. Though he has returned to work, has a good life and a good job, Eubanks said, his health and the financial implications will affect him for life.

Alexander Maldonado was represented in court by Lauren Newell, who identified herself as a senior certified intern with the Scotts Bluff County Public Defender’s Office. Newell asked the judge to impose the lowest sentences possible on the charges. The Class IC felony charge — the use of a firearm count — has a mandatory minimum of five years and a maximum of 50 years in prison. The sentencing range for the Class II felony charge is one to 50 years imprisonment; however, it does not have a mandatory minimum.

Newell described Alexander Maldonado's life as being turned upside down when his relationship with his wife ended. They had been in a relationship for 17 years, married for five years and had two children. She described the divorce as long and devastating, both financially and emotionally, for Alexander Maldonado.

"Mr. Maldonado knows that this is not an excuse for what he did," Newell said. "And nobody here is condoning his actions, not his daughter, who wrote a letter in support of him, his sisters, his friends, nobody thinks this is OK."

She said friends and family members described the shooting as being out of character for him. She described him as "not in the right state of mind."

*Now, she said, Alexander Maldonado has been attending Bible study and is interested in pursuing mental health and anger management services, and would work to use his time in prison productively.

"This was a terrible, terrible choice that he made," she said. "He's ready to face his sentence, but he does ask the court to show him some grace and leniency and sentence him on the low end, as low as this court would consider. ... Your Honor, he asks for the chance to make a life after this."

Alexander Maldonado also made a brief statement, apologizing to Martin Maldonado, his family and his children. He also thanked his family and friends who supported him.

"I just hope that I'm not judged just by this action," he said. "It's not who I am. I love my family, my friends. I love helping my family and my friends. I love to work. I love my kids very much."

In sentencing Alexander Maldonado, Dobrovolny noted that the man had an insignificant criminal history, with a drunken-driving arrest being the most significant charge, and did not have a criminal history involving violence prior to the shooting.

The motivation of the offenses appeared to be "underlying anger and frustration in dealing with personal problems," he said, and his family members probably found his response to be startling based on his past history. Though Alexander Maldonado made allegations believing he was threatened by Martin Maldonado, Dobrovolny said there were no facts that gave credence to those claims and no indication that at the time of the shooting he was being threatened by the victim or in danger. Martin Maldonado did not have access to the weapons in his vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Alexander Maldonado was given credit for 241 days already served in jail. Dobrovolny said that as long as he does not lose any good time, the man would be eligible for parole after serving 30 years in prison and for mandatory release in 40 years.