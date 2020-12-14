Protecting children key as Internet crimes increase, officials say

As children continue to do more school work or other activities online, some child abuse professionals have expressed concern that children could be at increased risk for child exploitation.
Monica Shambaugh, CAPstone executive director, told the Star-Herald that local law enforcement and interviewers have seen an uptick in cases involving child enticement cases using cell phones or other electronic devices. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) has reported an increase in cases involving children as young as 9 years old sending illicit photographs of themselves. Cases in the region have also made the news in recent years, from former teachers sexting students to human trafficking investigators making arrests as suspects attempted to solicit sex with minors. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reports on its website that it has received reports of children as young as one years old used in child exploitation.
With increased access to cell phones, tablets and even computers, Shambaugh said, “Parents need to know what their children are doing online.”
She speculated that children may be online more due to the pandemic, as schools use remote learning, hybrid learning or even move more lessons online. Regardless, she urged parents to educate themselves about protecting their children from crimes such as sexting.
Lt. Monty Lovelace, who formerly worked with the Nebraska State Patrol Troop E in Scottsbluff, now heads the Nebraska State Patrol’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. He also oversees the NSP’s technical crimes division, which handles all the tips about cybercrimes that come into the Nebraska State Patrol and assists law enforcement throughout the state, from investigating cybercrimes to forensic processing of evidence such as computers and cell phones. He also reports that each year, cyber crimes involving children steadily grow.
“This year, we have seen an increase in cyber tips coming from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children,” Lovelace said. Saying he could not tie it specifically to the pandemic, he said, “there is more of an opportunity for kids to communicate with people who are trying to exploit them, either sexually, or for money, or any type of way. Additionally, the pedophiles and predators out there know this and they know there is an opportunity out there.”
Facebook is one of the biggest sources of reporting child exploitation, he said, but they also field complaints for apps such as Kik, Discord and SnapChat.
“Anytime you have a platform that allows people to remain anonymous, or under the perception that they are anonymous, you always have that risk that a child can be abused,” Lovelace said.
He said they have even received cases that have involved DropBox, a file sharing application.
The majority of cases that the NSP typically investigates involve children in the ages of 12 to 14 years old, Lovelace said. Like child sexual assault cases, he said, children are targeted by predators and pedophiles and often groomed, a process in which a perpetrator gradually gains a child’s trust with the intent to abuse them. The perpetrator may take advantage of things that he or she has gleaned from a child’s profile, such as whether or not they are having issues at home or school, provide information that they are without supervision for long period of time, are depressed or have other issues or concerns that make them vulnerable.
“Predators know what to look for,” he said. “That is what we always tell kids and parents to watch what you post online. Predators are very good at looking at ways they can exploit a child and vulnerabilities. You can show so much about yourself by pictures or what you say.
“And these guys are looking for that. If they can get their foot in the door, they start that grooming process, were they are that knight in shining armor, when really they are a wolf in sheep’s clothing.”
One example that Lovelace shared involved a junior high girl who had been communicating with a man overseas and sent him illicit photos. The man then used the photos to coerce the girl into sending additional photos of herself, threatening to send them to others. At one point, he did send the photos to others, which resulted in law enforcement being contacted and able to arrest and charge the man. He was successfully prosecuted for his crime.
“We were able to intervene and help her,” he said. “That is the type of emotional turmoil that these young men and women go through. Once they are involved in something like this, it is very hard for them to come forward. They are fearful that they will get in trouble. They are fearful that the person may hurt them or hurt their family. There is just a lot of things going on there so the more we can educate people, the better.
Lovelace says his own child doesn’t have a cell phone that he takes to school with him or used on his own because of the limits. He said that if you are able to not provide a cell phone or limit cell phone use, he sees it as a key preventative to keep children safe.
“Providing unfettered access for your child to the Internet is a recipe for disaster,” Lovelace said. “You have to be very, very careful.”
However, he said, many people see cell phones as a modern and necessary convenience. With that, he said, parents should always talk to their children about proper online etiquette. Parents should be doing regular audits of the text messaging, app activity, listen to voice mails and check other activity on their cell phones and devices. Parents should always know their children’s passwords and should take time to learn about apps used by their child.
“You have to communicate with them about what is on their phone,” he said. “Just open that phone on a regular basis and know what they are doing. Be transparent with them about it, let them know why and have that conversation with them.”
There are apps that can help parents with monitoring their child’s phone, but Lovelace advises against secretly monitoring your child’s activity. He said discussing with your child their activity and that you have their best interests at heart to be a better approach.
He said he has had parents tell him that they see monitoring their child’s usage of electronics as a violation of their child’s privacy, but he said a parent’s job is to protect their child from threats.
“I think sometimes it is just easier to turn a blind eye, and hope that your kid is not doing something, rather than to be totally engaged and interactive with them,” Lovelace said. “But I can tell that a proactive parent will save their kids online. The threats that are available to them now ... it has increased so much even since I was out west.”
If you don’t know how to use an app, Lovelace said, a simple Google search will usually answer a parent’s questions.
“Ignorance is not an excuse," Lovelace said. “You can find out all the information you need to know.”
“Parents really need to keep up on what is being utilized, what apps are out there,” Shambaugh said, noting that CAPstone sends out a newsletter regularly with information on apps that parents should educate themselves on.
If a parent does come across concerning activity, Lovelace said there are a few things that parents should do. One of the first things that he advises is not to confront a suspected predator. Instead, he said, a parent should take the device away from the child and turn a child’s phone or tablet onto airplane mode, which prevents the device from connecting to the Internet. Though it may be natural to have a confrontation, with the person or the child, he said, evidence could be destroyed, such as text messages or photos.
In a story last week, Shambaugh talked about child abuse cases and how it is not a person’s job to investigate a child abuse case. Similarly, Lovelace said, parents or others should contact law enforcement and report cases of child enticement or other cyber crimes. Law enforcement know the steps that they can take to secure evidence, to question a suspect and even to question the child. After parent’s learn of a possible crime, he said, he advises that they not question the child, or pressure them to give information, but to allow law enforcement to do that in a forensic interview. In the Panhandle, those interviews are done at CAPstone.
He said that those interviews ensure that children are disclosing information in their own words, something which can become important in an investigation and eventual prosecution.
“The more that people insert themselves, the more that stories can change, and the more muddy things get. It can cause problems.”
If a child is making statements, he said, you can ask them if they are OK, reassure them of their safety, but let law enforcement do the questioning about details of a crime and other information. There is a difference between trying to track or monitor something, and doing an investigation yourself.
Often times, such as in child enticement cases, he said, illicit text messages may just be the “tip of the iceberg.” Sexual abuse, could have occurred and forensic interviews and law enforcement are trained to conduct those investigations and gather that information.
Programs, such as NetzSmartz, can be good resources for parents to learn about cyber safety, as well as teach their children about being safe online: https://www.missingkids.org/NetSmartz. The website has downloadable resources for any person or organizations, and also has online videos that can be used to discuss Internet safety with children of any age group.
Lovelace indicated he is also willing to give Zoom presentations and share other information with interested groups. Contact the NSP Technical Crimes Division here: nsp.techcrimes@nebraska.gov or call 402-479-4916 to reach Lovelace.
