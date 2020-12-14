Protecting children key as Internet crimes increase, officials say

There are apps that can help parents with monitoring their child’s phone, but Lovelace advises against secretly monitoring your child’s activity. He said discussing with your child their activity and that you have their best interests at heart to be a better approach.

He said he has had parents tell him that they see monitoring their child’s usage of electronics as a violation of their child’s privacy, but he said a parent’s job is to protect their child from threats.

“I think sometimes it is just easier to turn a blind eye, and hope that your kid is not doing something, rather than to be totally engaged and interactive with them,” Lovelace said. “But I can tell that a proactive parent will save their kids online. The threats that are available to them now ... it has increased so much even since I was out west.”

If you don’t know how to use an app, Lovelace said, a simple Google search will usually answer a parent’s questions.

“Ignorance is not an excuse," Lovelace said. “You can find out all the information you need to know.”

“Parents really need to keep up on what is being utilized, what apps are out there,” Shambaugh said, noting that CAPstone sends out a newsletter regularly with information on apps that parents should educate themselves on.