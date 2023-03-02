Gering Police and other agencies responded to a report of a school shooting Thursday, only to discover that it was one of a string of other hoax calls throughout the state.

Police officers responded to a report of an active shooter at Gering High School early Thursday morning at about 8:30 a.m. According to information later released, the call originated from a Google-generated number. All Gering Public Schools were put in a "secure" mode, while law enforcement swept buildings and other activity in response to the report.

Almost 30 minutes later, Gering Police Department Capt. Jason Rogers addressed parents and the community at a briefing at Northfield Church.

"We got a call of a student with a gun inside the building," Rogers said. "Obviously, that brought about a pretty sizeable law enforcement response."

Officers entered the building to investigate and did not find any evidence to support that report.

"Right now, they have the kids locked down in their classrooms and they're going to take all the kids to the auditorium."

The Gering Police Department informed parents the call was a hoax seen at multiple schools across the state.

Parents described the situation as frightening for them, and their children. The scary situation was exacerbated by social media rumors, they said.

One Gering mom, Tara Carter, said she and family members had learned about the report from a local social media page and other school district social media pages, and described the situation as scary.

"There was a lot of misinformation," she said. "We were under the understanding that there was an active shooting, but that wasn't the case."

She said her children were also afraid, believing due to social media, that a classmate had been shot.

Parent Iva Douglas said she texted her son after receiving the Gering school district's alert that the school had gone on secure status.

"It makes your heart race a bit," she said, explaining that she and her family had moved here from New York. After her son told her that he was safe and everything was OK, she said, they decided that he would leave for the day. Other parents and children were making similar decisions, though the school district remained on secure status for the rest of the day. Scottsbluff Public Schools put its buildings on secure status.

The hoax prompted response from other schools in the Panhandle. Other districts, like Hemingford Public Schools, issued notifications to parents advising them of the incident.

According to information released from Gering Public Schools, the school administration will hold a debriefing to discuss the situation with staff and students.

Hemingford Public Schools responds to reports Hemingford Public Schools released a statement following the false reports of school shootings Thursday. "We have been in touch with our colleagues at the Box Butte County Sheriff's Office regarding these reports. "At this time, Hemingford Public Schools has not received any of these false reports. Out of an abundance of caution, we have asked our staff to review our procedures and will have an increased presence of law enforcement at the school today."

Gering Police, Scottsbluff Police, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff and park rangers arrived at the school and no one is being allowed into the building.

"Although this report was a hoax, all Gering Public Schools will remain in elevated security throughout the remainder of today," Gering Public Schools said in information released on social media, text messages to parents and press releases. "We have activated the Crisis Response Team to Gering High School and members will be available to meet with students and staff who need support in processing the events. Thank you again for your patience as we work to keep staff and students safe."

The fear created by the calls has even resulted in a planned press conference that will include Gov. Jim Pillen. Pillen and representatives of the Nebraska State Patrol, the Nebraska Information Analysis Center, and the Nebraska Department of Education will speak during a press conference to be held in Lincoln at 1 p.m. The conference will be aired on the NSP Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/NEStatePatrol.

In a press release Thursday, The Nebraska State Patrol advised it had received information regarding several false reports of school shootings that have been placed to 911 call centers across Nebraska this morning. There is no credible information that any such school shooting has taken place in Nebraska today.

According to information released from the Nebraska State Patrol, earlier this week, the Nebraska Information Analysis Center (NIAC), a division of the Nebraska State Patrol, provided a bulletin to law enforcement agencies across the state and the Nebraska Department of Education regarding a trend of “swatting” calls that had been reported in several other states this year, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Texas and Vermont. That bulletin advised local agencies to be prepared in the event the calls target Nebraska schools, as occurred Thursday.

There have been distinct similarities in the calls received by schools in other states, such as the use of VOIP technology to mask the caller’s identity and location, using or mocking a foreign accent, mispronouncing school or town names, and pretending that they are hiding inside the school themselves.

The Nebraska State Patrol is assisting any local law enforcement agencies and school districts that receive these calls. Anyone with information regarding the origin of these calls is urged to call NIAC at 888-580-6422 or submit an online tip at the NIAC Suspicious Activity Report site https://sars.nebraska.gov.