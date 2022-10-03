Report to police prompted safety protocols at Scottsbluff schools

Scottsbluff High School, Bluffs Middle School, Bear Cub Preschool, Longfellow Elementary, Lincoln Heights Elementary and ReConnect were placed into “secure” status. Secure status means doors are locked and business as usual is conducted inside. No one is permitted to enter or leave the schools until the secure status has been lifted.

Security protocols were prompted after police and high school officials received a report of two males carrying black backpacks in the area of the high school and one of the males was reported to have a handgun. In a press release, Scottsbluff Police Capt. Brian Wasson said authorities searched the area for more than two hours. They reviewed security camera footage and talked with several subjects in the area. However, none of the subjects contacted were identified as the subjects of the police report and weren’t carrying firearms.