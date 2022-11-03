Reports of missing Gering woman are unfounded

Social media reports of a woman missing from Gering are unfounded and the woman has been determined to be well.

Throughout the last week, a flyer has been circulating on social media, saying that a woman, identified as Britany Edwards, has been missing for three to five weeks. However, a Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's deputy and the woman herself have confirmed that she is well.

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Troy Brown told the Star-Herald that he had "personal, face-to-face contact" with Edwards on Tuesday morning in response to a request to do a welfare check made by a woman who identified herself as a friend of Edwards. The reporting party lives in Hawaii, where Edwards recently moved from.

The woman and a family friend also stopped by the Star-Herald Thursday morning, confirming that she was alive and well. The woman told the Star-Herald that she had voluntarily stopped using her social media and other methods of contact out of a desire for privacy.

The Star-Herald had received some tips, which placed blame on the Gering Police Department and accused officers of not following up on the reports and other nefarious things. However, the Star-Herald learned in an inquiry to the Gering Police Department that the woman's home is located in the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Department jurisdiction and all reports were forwarded to that department.

Brown confirmed to the Star-Herald Thursday that the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Department had received those reports, as well as multiple other requests for welfare checks since Edwards had moved to the area and deputies had made contact with her previous to this week's social media postings. He said that reporting parties had been made aware of those contacts.