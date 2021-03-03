Results of autopsy, gun testing introduced at murder trial

Fleenor said he saw a large lump on her cheek, but he couldn’t tell for sure where the bullet had entered because there was so much blood, and her hair was mixed in and it was sticking to her face. He described Strauch as moving, attempting to sit up and then laying down. She was asking for help from time to time, and she said something about, “Bug, help me.” He said she would wail, moan and then go quiet for a little bit, and then ask for bug to help her again.

Boyer asked if he knew who she was referring to as “bug.” Fleenor said he didn’t.

In testimony Monday and Tuesday, it was outlined that Sgt. Edwin Ochoa collected evidence from the scene. Fleenor said he told Ochoa to take swabs of blood on floor, collect the blood, broom, a set of dentures on the floor as well, as the gun, other items in the kitchen, and Strauch’s coat, which she had been wearing when the shooting occurred.

Fleenor testified that the broom and items were collected as Anderson had initially told officers that Strauch had hit him with a broom, he fell and bumped the gun, it fell and discharged. Anderson allegedly told officers that the bullet had hit the woman in the chin, and that had been the reason the woman’s dentures were on the floor.