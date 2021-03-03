Results of autopsy, gun testing introduced at murder trial

The Goshen County Sheriff took the stand in the second day of trial against a Torrington man charged in the shooting death of a Scottsbluff woman.
The trial of Terry Anderson began Monday. Anderson is accused in the Jan. 24, 2020, shooting death of Deedra Strauch.
According to testimony on Monday, Strauch had been staying at Anderson’s home when the couple got in a fight.
Goshen County Sheriff Kory Fleenor testified about being one of the first officers who responded to the report of a shooting at a home on Sixth Avenue. Two EMTs followed right behind Fleenor and Undersheriff Doug Patrick. Fleenor testified about trying to assist EMTs in holding Strauch still, as she flailed and tried to sit up and would then lay down after being shot.
Fleenor also introduced photos that he had taken at the scene, which were entered into evidence. Photos showed the layout of Anderson’s home, Strauch’s belongings, including a purse and phone charger, and the position in which she laid after being shot and in relation to other items in the home, including a broom, gun, cabinet and toolbox. As part of his defense, Anderson has said the shooting had occurred when Strauch struck him and he fell, discharging a rifle he had in the home.
Prosecutor Eric Boyer asked him to describe Strauch’s injuries.
Fleenor said he saw a large lump on her cheek, but he couldn’t tell for sure where the bullet had entered because there was so much blood, and her hair was mixed in and it was sticking to her face. He described Strauch as moving, attempting to sit up and then laying down. She was asking for help from time to time, and she said something about, “Bug, help me.” He said she would wail, moan and then go quiet for a little bit, and then ask for bug to help her again.
Boyer asked if he knew who she was referring to as “bug.” Fleenor said he didn’t.
In testimony Monday and Tuesday, it was outlined that Sgt. Edwin Ochoa collected evidence from the scene. Fleenor said he told Ochoa to take swabs of blood on floor, collect the blood, broom, a set of dentures on the floor as well, as the gun, other items in the kitchen, and Strauch’s coat, which she had been wearing when the shooting occurred.
Fleenor testified that the broom and items were collected as Anderson had initially told officers that Strauch had hit him with a broom, he fell and bumped the gun, it fell and discharged. Anderson allegedly told officers that the bullet had hit the woman in the chin, and that had been the reason the woman’s dentures were on the floor.
Boyer asked Fleenor: “At what point did you find out the severity of the gunshot wound to Ms. Strauch? You said because of the blood and the hair you couldn’t tell about the wound.”
Fleenor said, “I don’t remember which doctor, but a doctor had said that there was brain matter coming from the gunshot wound itself. The wound was to the victim’s left cheek where the entrance wound was.”
The forensic pathologist, Peter Schilke, of Western Pathology Consultants PC in Scottsbluff, performed the autopsy after Strauch’s death. He also took the stand on Tuesday. Evidence introduced at trial included Schilke’s autopsy report and toxicology report, which were finalized on Feb 24, 2020.
The woman had been declared brain dead after the shooting, but the autopsy did not occur for a few days and the family had chosen to donate her organs.
During the autopsy, Schilke said, he examined the gunshot to the woman’s head, which entered through her left cheek and there was no exit wound. He testified the trajectory of the bullet was left to right, front to back, and upward. He also added it was a non-jacketed bullet, just lead.
Schilke said the gunshot was a contact wound, meaning the barrel of the gun was against her skin when it fired. He said there was soot, gunshot residue and that the gasses released from the gun is what caused the tearing of the skin. A non-contact wound, as Anderson described in his statements to authorities, would look quite different, he said.
Anderson’s attorney, Joe Bustos, of Cheyenne, asked if Schilke could determine if the gunshot wound had been self-inflicted.
Schilke testifed that he had determined the cause of death to be homicide, testimony that Bustos tried to have struck from the record.
The objection to Schilke’s testimony was overruled by the presiding Judge Scott Peasley of Eighth Judicial District Court in Converse County.
Firearms examiner Leah Innocci also testified. Innocci, a forensic analyst from the Wyoming Stat Crime Lab, had examined the gun involved in the shooting.
Innocci testified that when the firearm was cocked, a person didn’t need to pull the trigger for it to fire. She did various tests with the firearm, including striking it with a mallet and dropping it, as if from a countertop. Both times, the gun was cocked and fired. She did another test, a parallel drop to the ground, and it did not fire.
During all the tests, if the gun was not cocked, it did not fire, she testified.