Retired Scotts Bluff County judge remembered for fair, caring nature

The Panhandle judicial and law enforcement community will join the family of retired Judge James Macken in remembering him during ceremonies Saturday.
Macken, who served as a county court judge for 35 years, died Monday, Nov. 2, at Regional West Medical Center. Services for Macken will be held at 10 a.m., at St. Agnes Catholic Church.
Prior to being a judge, Macken served as an attorney, officially beginning his career in law while in the U.S. Army Reserve. His daughter, Julie Marshall, remembered the start of his career as one of his favorite stories to tell, about “the twist of fate he experienced in the military while preparing for rifle training at Fort Carson. During the lineup, the sergeant shouted out ‘Are there any lawyers in the group?’”
“My dad raised his hand and they immediately whisked him away to the JAG Office,” Marshall recalls.
Macken had graduated from Creighton University School of Law in 1952 and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserve. He was promoted to first lieutenant and served two years as a court martial trial lawyer in the Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps (JAG).
He was serving as as a JAG officer when he met his wife, Iris. The couple had five children: Stephen, Julia, Anne, James, and Laura.
Macken continued serving as an attorney in private practice, first in Scottsbluff and then in Morrill County. While in Morrill County, he also served as the county attorney.
He began his career as a judge in 1969, first serving as a county judge in Scotts Bluff County. In 1972, Gov. Norbert Tiemann appointed Macken as a county court judge with the 12th Judicial District. At the time that he retired in December 2004, he had been the longest serving county court judge in the state.
Doug Warner, who currently serves as a deputy attorney with the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, said he appeared many times before Macken between 1979 and Macken’s retirement in 2004 as a prosecutor with the Scotts Bluff County Attorney's Office.
“He was always just a gentleman,” he said. “He just had a pretty even temperament. He always treated people respectfully.”
Scottsbluff attorney Howard Olsen also remembers Macken for his fairness and his caring nature. Olsen, who began his career in Scotts Bluff County in 1970, said he didn’t appear in front of Macken for criminal cases, but for civil cases. He said colleagues appeared in front of Macken for criminal cases. No matter the case, he said, all of attorneys he knew walked out of Macken’s courtroom feeling like they had gotten a fair decision, no matter the way the case went.
“I had a lot of appreciation for his fairness and caring nature,” he said. “I always believed he was prepared. He was even handed and I always felt like my clients on the civil side got a fair hearing from him.”
Both Olsen and Warner talked about Macken being a strong advocate from the bench for people who had substance abuse issues. Warner said he never had personal conversations with Macken about it, but that his rulings showed his belief in pushing people toward treatment rather than putting them in jail to be a consistent principle.
“He gave people chances to get clean and that was consistent throughout his whole time on the bench,” Olsen said.
“He understood the challenges for someone to get to sobriety,” Warner said.
That didn’t mean that he was soft on persons who appeared before him in court, he was pretty no nonsense if a defendant was not willing to straighten out their lives.
“But he still gave a second chance to a lot of people.”
Olsen said those defendants were "ultimately, hopefully helped by his sentences and (Macken) caring for them and their addiction.”
Scottsbluff Police Capt. Brian Wasson said he’ll remember Macken for the teaching moments the judge gave young officers and investigators like him.
On occasion, Wasson said, officers would visit the judge’s home in the middle of the night. He remembers the judge being particular that his table was not scratched, and he’d hand officers a magazine to place their warrant on before signing.
“On more than one occasion,” he said, “a visit to Judge Macken brought back flashbacks of school to me because he would catch grammatical and substantive errors that would be corrected in his handwriting.”
Wasson said he remembers one warrant, prepared in a particularly hasty fashion as a drug investigation fell apart, that had been so marked up, “it looked like something a kindergartner may have produced.” He said he saved that warrant, which he had to amend. Officers learned from Macken’s attention to detail, from his thorough questions and his suggestions for redactions and additions.
“You knew that he wanted things to be done right and he was also educating you at the same time,” he said. “It was always appreciated, whether it was said or not.
During Macken’s tenure, he was also among the judges who spearheaded the formation of Scotts Bluff County CASA and he served on that board after his retirement. He served many professional organizations during his tenure as an attorney and a judge, serving as president of the Scotts Bluff County Bar Association, president of the Nebraska County Judges Association, and president of the Nebraska Juvenile Court Judges Association, to just name a few. He had also served as president of the Bridgeport School board and in other church and community involvement.
When he wasn’t on the bench, Macken enjoyed a passion for singing, performing in area musicals and singing in church, often accompanied by his wife on the piano and organ.
Olsen, who is a member of St. Agnes’ Church, said many members had him perform for their weddings and funerals.
“He had a resonant voice, it was deep and melodic,” he said. “His beautiful voice entertained us all for many years.”
Though Macken hasn’t been on the bench for some time, Olsen said, he is often remembered for the impact that he made while he was on the bench. He was respected by attorneys and law enforcement, alike.
“He made a difference in Morrill County, in Scotts Bluff County and the 12th Judicial District,” Olsen said.
