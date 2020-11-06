Retired Scotts Bluff County judge remembered for fair, caring nature

“On more than one occasion,” he said, “a visit to Judge Macken brought back flashbacks of school to me because he would catch grammatical and substantive errors that would be corrected in his handwriting.”

Wasson said he remembers one warrant, prepared in a particularly hasty fashion as a drug investigation fell apart, that had been so marked up, “it looked like something a kindergartner may have produced.” He said he saved that warrant, which he had to amend. Officers learned from Macken’s attention to detail, from his thorough questions and his suggestions for redactions and additions.

“You knew that he wanted things to be done right and he was also educating you at the same time,” he said. “It was always appreciated, whether it was said or not.

During Macken’s tenure, he was also among the judges who spearheaded the formation of Scotts Bluff County CASA and he served on that board after his retirement. He served many professional organizations during his tenure as an attorney and a judge, serving as president of the Scotts Bluff County Bar Association, president of the Nebraska County Judges Association, and president of the Nebraska Juvenile Court Judges Association, to just name a few. He had also served as president of the Bridgeport School board and in other church and community involvement.