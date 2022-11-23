Rushville attorney named to Panhandle judgeship

LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts named Aaron Conn of Rushville as the Panhandle's newest judge.

On Wednesday, Ricketts announced Conn's appointment to the County Court, Twelfth Judicial District. The district consists of Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Deuel, Garden, Grant, Kimball, Morrill, Scotts Bluff, Sheridan, and Sioux counties. The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska.

Conn, 37, has served as Sheridan County Attorney since 2019. He has also been with Smith, King, Simmons and Conn P.C. since 2013, where he is currently a partner.

As county attorney, Conn’s primary practice has involved criminal and trial work. He has prosecuted felony, misdemeanor, and traffic cases in District and County Court. He has also handled juvenile court proceedings, child support enforcement, mental health cases, foreign extradition cases, and identity hearings. Prior to his role as Sheridan County Attorney, Conn served as a deputy county attorney from 2013 to 2019. He also served as a deputy county attorney for Box Butte County from June 2017 through January 2019 in the prosecution of all misdemeanor offenses.

Conn has broad experience in all types of criminal cases and has tried numerous bench and jury trials during his career, including before the Nebraska Supreme Court, according to the information released in Ricketts' release.

Conn holds a Bachelor of Science in political science from the University of Central Missouri and a Juris Doctor from Creighton University School of Law. He is a member of the Nebraska Bar Association (where he previously served as a member of the Family Law Section) and all trial and appellate court levels in the State of Nebraska.

Conn has also been actively involved in his community, where he serves as a youth softball coach, and a member of the State and Sheridan County Historical Societies. Additionally, Conn serves on the Board of Directors for Rushville Youth Organization, Inc., a local non-profit corporation funding youth athletics.

Conn fills the vacancy left by the retirement of Judge Russell W. Harford.