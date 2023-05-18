The Scottsbluff Police Department honored one of its own during National Police Week ceremonies on Thursday.

Officers recognized Scottsbluff Police Officer Albert W. Peterson as 2023 marked 100 years since his death in the line of duty. Peterson, the sole Scottsbluff officer who had died in the line of duty, had been shot and killed as he attempted to apprehend Frank Allen, also known as Harold Randall.

Capt. Brian Wasson who has overseen multiple efforts to honor the fallen officer gave the tribute to Peterson during Thursday’s ceremonies. He gave a brief background of the circumstances behind Peterson’s death.

Peterson had found a still and went with a Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Deputy Guy Carlson to arrest Allen at a home in Mitchell. As they arrived, the man fled to a shed behind the home, and opened fire as officers spoke his name. Peterson was shot in the abdomen and died at the scene.

“Deputy Carlson recounted that Officer Peterson told him, he was ‘done for,’ Officer Peterson also told Deputy Carlson to tell his wife that his last thought was for her,” Wasson said.

Carlson was shot twice, and Allen escaped. About five days later, Keith County Sheriff George Heiser learned of Allen’s whereabouts and formed a sheriff’s posse to apprehend the man. As the posse moved in on the man, he exchanged gunfire with them, killing a second law enforcement officer — Heiser. However, Allen also did not escape the gun fight, also being killed.

Wasson also shared some details about the process to ensure that the officer received one of the top posthumous honors — the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington D.C. In order for the officer to be listed on the monument Wasson had to track down living relatives who knew his story — something that was not easy to do 80 years later. He worked with a local genealogical society and the Scottsbluff library to track down details that led him to living relatives.

One of those relatives, a great-great niece of Peterson’s, Deann Spiers, of Chappell, her husband, Tim, and son, Payton, attended the ceremonies at the Scottsbluff Public Safety building. Speirs said her family is honored by the ways that the Scottsbluff Police Department has paid tribute to Peterson through the years, including a marker that sits in front of the department and ensuring he was listed on the National Law Enforcement Memorial.

“We are very thankful to the Scottsbluff Police Department for the way in which they have honored Albert. They have been amazing,” she said, sharing that family members did know about Peterson’s sacrifice prior to the first time they heard from Wasson. “My grandma had told us about it.”

Speirs said she and her mother, Norma Asher, who has since died, attended the ceremonies in Washington D.C.

“It (the ceremonies) were so emotional, even when it is someone you have never met,” she said. “I can’t fathom what it is like for someone who has lost a family member that they have known and loved.”

Through the years, she said, the department has stayed in touch with her family, even sending an annual Christmas card.

Ceremonies on Thursday were moved into the fire department’s garage area due to heavy rains. During the ceremonies, Scottsbluff Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan read a proclamation recognizing the week and declaring Thursday as Police Officers Memorial Day in Scottsbluff. In the proclamation, she urged “all citizens to take advantage of this opportunity to honor the police officers of our community and to provide a wider base of understanding of their daily work.”

She also personally thanked the officers — all from the different agencies within Scotts Bluff County, including the sheriff’s department, Nebraska State Patrol and local firefighters — for their integrity and courage in service.

Students in the Scottsbluff High School JROTC program presented the U.S. flag and other colors and one student played during the ceremony. A local honor guard made up of officers from local police, sheriff and the NSP conducted ceremonial observances, including a gun salute that brought the ceremonies to a close.

PHOTOS: Police Officer Memorial 2023