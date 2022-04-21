 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scotts Bluff County Detention Center officer, inmate injured in altercation

A Scotts Bluff County Detention Center officer and an inmate were injured during an altercation at the center Thursday morning.

According information released by Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman, several officers contacted an inmate in his cell regarding behavioral issues around 9 a.m. As soon as they entered his cell, the inmate is alleged to have begun attacking them with his fists.

One officer suffered minor injuries, Overman said. He was checked by medical personnel and returned to duty. Overman said the inmate suffered injuries which required medical care and he was transported to Regional West Medical Center for treatment. The inmate’s condition was not released.

The report said the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident and will review all reports and video regarding it.

The Scotts Bluff County Attorney’s Office will decide on an appropriate course of action when the reports are completed, Overman said.

Reporter

Christopher Borro is a reporter at the Star-Herald. He can be reached at email at christopher.borro@starherald.com.

