Scotts Bluff County grand jury reviewing shooting case recommends body cams, increase in training requirements

The grand jury convened on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2, hearing from 16 witnesses and considering 1,526 exhibits, according to its report. Exhibits included investigative reports, autopsy and toxicology reports, photographs, measurements and a number of digital media, including video and audio witness interviews. A No True Bill means the grand jury found no crime or crimes had been committed by any law enforcement officers in connection with Ojeda’s death.

Officers had negotiated with Ojeda for more than five hours, initiating phone calls, using bull horns and even sending in robots to communicate with the man. Officers had been called to the home in the 2300 block of West Overland, with reports that he had been armed and made threats to himself or other persons. At the time of the shooting, police did not disclose if Ojeda shot at officers. The grand jury report doesn’t answer that question, but does state that the grand jury found that Ojeda’s death “was caused by his own actions, mental health and drug use. The gun shot wounds he sustained ultimately caused his own demise.”