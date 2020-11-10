Scotts Bluff County Sheriff deputies investigating fatal crash

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Department deputies are investigating a fatal crash that occurred west of Scottsbluff Tuesday morning.

First responders were called to the scene on or near the highway overpass west of Scottsbluff shortly before 8 a.m. Scanner reports indicated the driver had been ejected.

The Scotts Bluff County Attorney, acting as coroner, has also been called to the scene.

Authorities have also responded to crashes on Highway 26 near Morrill and on Highway 71 in Banner County. Drivers should take care and drive appropriately for weather conditions, with roadways being reported as slippery and blowing snow in some areas.