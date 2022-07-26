Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Office K9 receives donation of body armor

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Office K9 Frodo has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization, Vested Interested in K9s Inc. K9 Frodo's vest was embroidered with the sentiment, "In memory of K9 Gabo, Jonesboro, AR - EOW I/16/20."

Vested Interest in K9s Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted and NIJ certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s Inc. has provided over 4,714 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. there are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s through the United States.

Vested Interest in K9s Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283 , weighs an average of 4-5 pounds and comes with a five-year warranty.

For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s Inc. provides information, lists events and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org or you mail your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.