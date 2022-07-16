Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Office seeking absconded inmate

Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped while on work release from the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center.

At around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, one of the inmate trustee workers at the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center, David Lee Scroggins Jr., left the facility driving a white Scotts Bluff County pickup with an attached black trailer, according to information released by Sheriff Mark Overman. Scroggins had been working outside the facility at the time, supervised by a corrections officer.

Scroggins, 50, has been incarcerated for many months and is awaiting trial on a variety of theft and fraud charges. He is not considered dangerous. Overman described Scroggins as a white male, 5’10, 210 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Scroggins should contact the Scotts Bluff County Communications Center at 308-436-6666 or any local law enforcement agency.