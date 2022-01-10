Scottsbluff couple charged in connection with November shooting

Police have arrested and charged a man who said he had been the victim of a drive-by shooting in November. Court documents reveal that the shooting didn’t occur as reported.
According to Scotts Bluff County Court records, Jesse Dean, 34, has been charged with two felony counts: discharging a firearm near a vehicle or building, a Class IC felony; and committing child abuse, a Class IIIA felony. Amanda Cyr, 35, has been arrested on a charge of committing child abuse, a Class IIIA felony. Warrants for the arrests of Dean and Cyr were issued on Dec. 2, but authorities did not take them into custody until last week.
Scottsbluff Police began investigating on Nov. 26 after authorities were called to a shooting that had occurred in the 1700 block of Sixth Ave. Officers learned that two residences had been hit. Dean and his significant other, Amanda Cyr, lived at one of the residences. They alleged an unknown Hispanic man, driving a “newer” white Chevy pickup truck, had confronted them and propositioned Cyr. At that point, according to statements given by Dean and Cyr, police say in the affidavit, the man obtained a gun from his truck and started walking back toward them, firing the handgun.
Police recovered seven spent casings and three bullets from the scene. As a result of the shooting, one round had struck the home occupied by Cyr and Dean and a second bullet struck another home, going through the living room wall. The occupants of that home were in the living room when the shooting occurred. Later, police obtained a spent casing from Dean’s residence, finding it in the attic.
They also seized security system data from another home, and later, Dean’s home.
Security video showed that Dean’s truck, police determined, had been struck by bullets twice. Police found an entry and exit hole from being shot in the tailgate. A second bullet hole was found just above the gas tank receiver between the driver’s door and rear tire, according to the police affidavit.
Police reviewed security footage, which showed the unidentified man firing first, but also Dean shooting and returning fire. Video also showed that the couple’s 6-year-old son had been outside and near Dean as he and the other man fired at each other. According to the arrest affidavit, he and Cyr were charged with child abuse as the child’s life had been in danger.
Cyr is also shown in the video, giving Dean something just prior to him getting in his pick up and following the Chevy as it’s driver left the scene. Dean returned home, then left again with a second man, arriving back as police came to the scene.
Police have identified the second man in the shooting as Michael Segura, 40, of Scottsbluff. A warrant for Segura’s arrest has been issued on charges of attempted second-degree assault, a Class IIIA felony; and discharging a firearm within city limits, both Class IC felonies. Scotts Bluff Police Capt. Brian Wasson told the Star-Herald Colorado authorities arrested Segura, but court records do not yet show him as having appeared in Scotts Bluff County courts.
Police took Cyr and Dean into custody Thursday, Jan. 6. On Jan. 6, officers conducted a traffic stop near E. 14th St. and Twelfth Avenue, arresting Cyr. Dean was arrested as police executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1600 block of Seventh Avenue, with the assistance of Scotts Bluff County SWAT.
Dean appeared in Scotts Bluff County Court for arraignment on Friday, at which time his bond was set at $550,000, with a 10% provision. Dean is next scheduled to appear in Scotts Bluff County Court on Dec. 12 for a preliminary hearing. On Monday, Dean’s attorney, Stacy Bach, filed a motion to withdraw as she has previously represented Cyr and said she had previous communication with her about the case.
Cyr also appeared for arraignment on Friday, with bond set at $20,000. She is also next scheduled to appear on Dec. 12 and the Scotts Bluff County Public Defender’s Office was appointed to represent her.
Other arrests during the traffic stop and search at the residence were: Jose Rosado, 63, of Scottsbluff, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine; Dillon Deines, 35, of Scottsbluff, possession of methamphetamine; Raquel Nevarez, 23, of Morrill, failure to appear; and Marcos Martinez, 30, of Lyman, on a Goshen County warrant.