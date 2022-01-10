Scottsbluff couple charged in connection with November shooting

Police have arrested and charged a man who said he had been the victim of a drive-by shooting in November. Court documents reveal that the shooting didn’t occur as reported.

According to Scotts Bluff County Court records, Jesse Dean, 34, has been charged with two felony counts: discharging a firearm near a vehicle or building, a Class IC felony; and committing child abuse, a Class IIIA felony. Amanda Cyr, 35, has been arrested on a charge of committing child abuse, a Class IIIA felony. Warrants for the arrests of Dean and Cyr were issued on Dec. 2, but authorities did not take them into custody until last week.

Scottsbluff Police began investigating on Nov. 26 after authorities were called to a shooting that had occurred in the 1700 block of Sixth Ave. Officers learned that two residences had been hit. Dean and his significant other, Amanda Cyr, lived at one of the residences. They alleged an unknown Hispanic man, driving a “newer” white Chevy pickup truck, had confronted them and propositioned Cyr. At that point, according to statements given by Dean and Cyr, police say in the affidavit, the man obtained a gun from his truck and started walking back toward them, firing the handgun.