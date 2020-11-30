Scottsbluff firefighters rescue man from more than 100-foot tower

Scottsbluff firefighters rescued a man Monday who had climbed a water tower in Scottsbluff.

The man, who identified himself as a veteran, called the Star-Herald. A customer service representative received the call.

The man said that he had been suffering from joint pain and was unable to get any help. He told the Star-Herald customer service representative that he had been on the water tower all night, and said he was cold due to overnight temperatures.

“When he first called, I didn’t know if it was a real call or not,” the representative, Peggi Carabajal, said. She said she tried to remain calm and ask him questions as another employee called the police.

In scanner traffic, the caller was described as threatening suicide, however, the Star-Herald representative said he had not threatened suicide while he was on the phone with her. As he was transported to the hospital, he was indicated in scanner traffic to be a man in his 60s and suffering from hypothermia.