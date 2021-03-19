Scottsbluff hotel closed after fire uncovers violations

Kuldip Singh is the current owner of the hotel.

Singh questioned media reports about the fire and the fire department’s response.

“It looks like we are the bad guys,” he said. “The bad guy is the guy who started the fire. They took him to jail.”

Singh said he became the owner of the hotel after financing the previous owner.

“When you finance property, sometimes, people go broke and you end up owning it.”

He told the Star-Herald that the hotel had been notified of previous life and safety code violations when Murphy visited the hotel once in the past. However, he said the hotel fixed those violations.

“He came to us once, and said, ‘This and this needs to be fixed.’ We fixed everything,” he said. “As of today, I do not have any pending citations against the hotel. That is the most true statement that I can make.”

Asked about firefighters discovering locked exit doors at the hotel, Singh acknowledged there are doors that are padlocked shut, but he maintains that they are in unused portions of the hotel. He told the Star-Herald only 55 out of the 130 rooms of the hotel are currently being used and the five exit doors used in that portion of the hotel are unlocked.