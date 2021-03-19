Scottsbluff hotel closed after fire uncovers violations

A fire at a Scottsbluff hotel has lead to its closure after fire exits were found to be padlocked, as well as other life and safety code violations.
Scottsbluff Fire Department investigator Anthony Murphy told the Star-Herald the certificate of occupancy at the America’s Best Value Inn, located at 1901 21st Ave. has been revoked.
As firefighters battled a fire early Friday morning at the hotel, they discovered locked exit doors.
“It is extremely fortunate that no one was injured,” Murphy said. “You can’t get much more dangerous than locked emergency exits during a fire. Thankfully, the fire alarm did go off. That was a very, very good thing, because the area where the fire started is not protected by a fire sprinkler system. It was exempt from that code when it was built.
Scottsbluff, Gering and Scotts Bluff Rural firefighters were called to a blaze in a second floor hotel room at America’s Best Value Inn, 1901 21st Ave. in Scottsbluff at about 2:30 a.m. early Friday morning. Most Scottsbluff residents are more familiar with the hotel’s former name, the Scottsbluff Inn.
Murphy said the fire had been determined to be an “incendiary fire,” a deliberately set fire. Scottsbluff Police Capt. Lance Kite confirmed police arrested Juan Jose Olvera, 40, on a charge of first-degree arson. Olvera has been identified as having been staying in the hotel for an extended time.
Initial scanner reports were that the occupant of the room, now identified as Olvera, had “jumped” from the second story window of the hotel. However, Kite said in a press release that hotel guests had leaned a ladder against the window of the hotel room for him to exit. Murphy said the fire alarm system did sound, which alerted occupants of the hotel. The hotel manager had also ran to the hotel room, using an extinguisher on the blaze before firefighters arrived. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze.
At the time of the fire, 13 of the rooms had been occupied. Capt. Chad Hobbs said early Friday morning that the hotel manager was working to relocate those occupants to another hotel, as the fire department required gas and electricity be shut off at the hotel after the fire.
However, closure of the hotel has been extended with the revocation of the certificate of occupancy.
Life and safety code violations have been an ongoing concern at the Scottsbluff hotel. Murphy said the Scottsbluff Fire Department has been trying to work since 2015 with past and current owners to resolve issues like locked exits, a lack of smoke alarms in each sleeping room, failure to maintain a fire sprinkler system and fire alarm system, inadequate emergency lighting in the corridors and several electrical hazards.
The hotel will remain closed until all violations are addressed, he said.
Kuldip Singh is the current owner of the hotel.
Singh questioned media reports about the fire and the fire department’s response.
“It looks like we are the bad guys,” he said. “The bad guy is the guy who started the fire. They took him to jail.”
Singh said he became the owner of the hotel after financing the previous owner.
“When you finance property, sometimes, people go broke and you end up owning it.”
He told the Star-Herald that the hotel had been notified of previous life and safety code violations when Murphy visited the hotel once in the past. However, he said the hotel fixed those violations.
“He came to us once, and said, ‘This and this needs to be fixed.’ We fixed everything,” he said. “As of today, I do not have any pending citations against the hotel. That is the most true statement that I can make.”
Asked about firefighters discovering locked exit doors at the hotel, Singh acknowledged there are doors that are padlocked shut, but he maintains that they are in unused portions of the hotel. He told the Star-Herald only 55 out of the 130 rooms of the hotel are currently being used and the five exit doors used in that portion of the hotel are unlocked.
The area of the hotel that is not being used is divided by a wall, he said, and houses where the former convention center used to be. He said that part of the hotel is only being used for storage.
Many older Scottsbluff residents still associate with the hotel with its former name, the Scottsbluff Inn. At one time, the hotel earned its spot as the best hotel in Scottsbluff, with a 100-foot pool surrounded by a convention center. That center hosted many conventions during the hotel’s heyday
In recent years, the hotel has went through different iterations, having been a Days Inn, a Motel 6 and other different names. Scotts Bluff County property records cite Singh's companies as having owned the property since 2019.