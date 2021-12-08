Scottsbluff liquor store owner, wife accused of tax evasion

As part of the investigation, authorities obtained subpoenas for the bank accounts of Kuldip and Carol Sing, as well as accounts under the business names at area banks. Ford’s focus was on Singh’s retail liquor stores and bars for all purchases and sales of liquor, beer and cigarettes, all items subject to sales tax in Nebraska. Ford requested documents from Jackson’s investigation regarding purchases of liquor, beer and wine for all stores and bars owned by Singh during the period of January 2017 to December 2020.

A sales and income analysis of accounts and records from the Nebraska State Patrol, Wyoming Liquor distributor and Wyoming Department of Revenue, “were conclusive that purchases were being continually made for all of Singh’s liquor stores and bars,” the affidavit states. “That monthly inventory was being sold and reordered.”

Authorities allege that transfers from the Cheema Investments LLC account were being made to bank accounts for each retail liquor store and bars and purchases for many of his retail locations were greater than the sales he reported to the state over a period of three to four years.