Scottsbluff liquor store owner, wife accused of tax evasion

A Scottsbluff liquor store owner and his wife are accused of failing to pay more than $100,000 in sales taxes and thousands of dollars in state taxes, all with the intent of evading paying taxes.
According to Scotts Bluff County Court records, charges of two counts of evading income tax, a Class IV felony; two counts of failure to pay sales tax, a Class IV felony; filing a fraudulent state income tax return, a Class IV felony; and theft by taking, a class II felony, were filed against Kuldip Singh, 60, of Scottsbluff, and his wife Carol Singh.
Offenses are alleged to have taken place in 2019 and 2020, according to court records.
An arrest affidavit reports that Marcus Ford, a deputy state sheriff and revenue investigator of the Nebraska Department of Revenue, opened a case involving Kuldip Cheema, doing business as Cheema Invests LLC, Cheema Capital LLC, Aman Hospitality LLC, 5BC LLC, KCAS LLC, Cheema & Cheema LLC and RS Auto Sales LTD, in June 2020.
Ford had been working with Nebraska State Patrol investigator Rob Jackson, who heads liquor enforcement in Troop E, which covers the Panhandle. Jackson received an anonymous complaint from a former employee of Cheema alleging he was bootlegging liquor from his Wyoming store to the Scottsbluff store.
As part of the investigation, authorities obtained subpoenas for the bank accounts of Kuldip and Carol Sing, as well as accounts under the business names at area banks. Ford’s focus was on Singh’s retail liquor stores and bars for all purchases and sales of liquor, beer and cigarettes, all items subject to sales tax in Nebraska. Ford requested documents from Jackson’s investigation regarding purchases of liquor, beer and wine for all stores and bars owned by Singh during the period of January 2017 to December 2020.
A sales and income analysis of accounts and records from the Nebraska State Patrol, Wyoming Liquor distributor and Wyoming Department of Revenue, “were conclusive that purchases were being continually made for all of Singh’s liquor stores and bars,” the affidavit states. “That monthly inventory was being sold and reordered.”
Authorities allege that transfers from the Cheema Investments LLC account were being made to bank accounts for each retail liquor store and bars and purchases for many of his retail locations were greater than the sales he reported to the state over a period of three to four years.
Investigators with the Department of Revenue determined that the Singhs were underreporting their sales and taxes to the State of Nebraska. The affidavit alleged that Kuldip Singh did not report sales taxes due to the State of Nebraska in the amount under Cheema Capital LLC and under Cheema & Cheema LLC. Ford alleges the Singhs intended to evade tax liability from the periods of December 2018 to December 2020 by underreporting sales tax of $109,350 for about $1,540,556 in underreported sales.
The affidavit further alleges that Kuldip Singh did not file an individual income tax for 2018 and underreported income in 2019. He is alleged to have failed to report income of approximately $635,775, with a tax liability of about $28,004, in 2018 and income of $727,879, with a tax liability of about $42,167.
Carol Singh is alleged to have failed to report income of about $583,553 with the intent to evade tax liability of $24,212. For the tax year of 2019, she is alleged to have failed to report income of $466,915 to evade tax liability of $29,463.
Carol Singh allegedly underreported her income for the tax years of 2018 and 2019 of $857,632 and that taxes of $70,171 were due.
On the theft charge, authorities allege that Kuldip and Carol Singh, with the intent to evade paying over trust fund sales taxes to the state, committed theft by controlling and failing to remit sales taxes in the amount of $109,350 from December 2018 to December 2020.
Kuldip Singh and Carol Singh were arrested on Tuesday, however, they had posted bond and were released. Their next scheduled court appearances were not yet available in online court records.
The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case, with Deputy Attorney General Doug Warner noted as the prosecuting attorney. An attorney for the Singh’s had not yet been entered in court.