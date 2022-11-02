 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Scottsbluff man accused of biting officer during drunken driving arrest

  • 0
Scottsbluff man accused of biting officer during drunken driving arrest

Stephen Lockman

A Scottsbluff man arrested Wednesday faces charges after he allegedly bit an officer during an arrest.

Scottsbluff Police Department officers pulled over Stephen Lockman, 39, just after noon on Oct. 26 in the 2000 block of Second Avenue on suspicion of driving with a suspended license, according to an arrest affidavit filed in Scotts Bluff County Court.  

Officers allege that Lockman got out of the vehicle and police informed he was under arrest for driving under suspension. As officers placed him in handcuffs and moved him to a patrol car, with officers reporting that he showed signs of impairment. 

Police allege that Lockman became aggressive with officers and bit an officer on the hand. Officers also accuse the man of threatening to kill one of the officers during the arrest. 

After officers took Lockman into custody, he was transported to Regional West Medical Center for assessment, where officers allege he disturbed the peace of others by yelling. 

People are also reading…

Lockman has been charged with felony counts of driving under the influence, fourth offense; third-degree assault of an officer and terroristic threats.

He has also been charged with misdemeanor charges of driving under suspension, two counts of refusal to submit to testing and obstructing government operations.

Lockman appeared Monday for arraignment on charges. Bond in the case has been set for 10% of $100,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 7.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Christopher Borro is a reporter at the Star-Herald. He can be reached by email at christopher.borro@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles, possible ICBM

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News