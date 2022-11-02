Scottsbluff man accused of biting officer during drunken driving arrest

A Scottsbluff man arrested Wednesday faces charges after he allegedly bit an officer during an arrest.

Scottsbluff Police Department officers pulled over Stephen Lockman, 39, just after noon on Oct. 26 in the 2000 block of Second Avenue on suspicion of driving with a suspended license, according to an arrest affidavit filed in Scotts Bluff County Court.

Officers allege that Lockman got out of the vehicle and police informed he was under arrest for driving under suspension. As officers placed him in handcuffs and moved him to a patrol car, with officers reporting that he showed signs of impairment.

Police allege that Lockman became aggressive with officers and bit an officer on the hand. Officers also accuse the man of threatening to kill one of the officers during the arrest.

After officers took Lockman into custody, he was transported to Regional West Medical Center for assessment, where officers allege he disturbed the peace of others by yelling.

Lockman has been charged with felony counts of driving under the influence, fourth offense; third-degree assault of an officer and terroristic threats.

He has also been charged with misdemeanor charges of driving under suspension, two counts of refusal to submit to testing and obstructing government operations.

Lockman appeared Monday for arraignment on charges. Bond in the case has been set for 10% of $100,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 7.