 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Scottsbluff man accused of domestic assault, resisting arrest

  • 0
Scottsbluff man accused of domestic assault, resisting arrest

Robert Scott

 Reception

Scottsbluff Police arrested a Scottsbluff man on charges of domestic assault and attempting to evade arrest during a Sunday, Sept. 25 incident.

Robert Scott, 48, was charged with three felonies and three Class 1 misdemeanors. The misdemeanors were for resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer and for third-degree domestic assault.

The felony charges were for assault by strangulation or suffocation and making terroristic threats — both Class 3A offenses — and tampering with a witness, informant or juror, a Class 4 felony.

According to court documents, police responded responded to reports of a noise complaint and a domestic disturbance in the 2000 block of Avenue E  around 2 a.m. on Sept. 25.

Upon arrival, officers found Scott’s girlfriend crying outside. In statements to police, the woman alleged Scott had struck her, tried to prevent her from leaving, and had strangled her almost to the point of unconsciousness.

People are also reading…

Officers tried talking with Scott, but the documents report that he went inside and talked to them through a window. When he did come out, officers alleged he yelled at officers until he was informed he was under arrest. At that time, he is alleged to have barricaded himself in the home, blocking the front and later the back door. When officers did gain entry, officers said he fled to the basement where he was arrested.

There, he was placed into handcuffs but refused to walk or move. Officers had to carry him up from the basement and put him into a patrol car.

Scott was taken to Regional West Medical Center to get medical clearance. He was then transported to the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center.

Bond was set at 10% of $60,000. A preliminary court hearing is scheduled for Oct. 4.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Christopher Borro is a reporter at the Star-Herald. He can be reached by email at christopher.borro@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lyman man accused of stabbing officer

Lyman man accused of stabbing officer

Authorities arrested a 36-year-old Lyman man Monday after he allegedly stabbed a Lyman police officer responding to a report of shots being fired at a residence in the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Pneumonia-killing microbots cure disease in new study

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News