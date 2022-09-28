Scottsbluff man accused of domestic assault, resisting arrest

Scottsbluff Police arrested a Scottsbluff man on charges of domestic assault and attempting to evade arrest during a Sunday, Sept. 25 incident.

Robert Scott, 48, was charged with three felonies and three Class 1 misdemeanors. The misdemeanors were for resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer and for third-degree domestic assault.

The felony charges were for assault by strangulation or suffocation and making terroristic threats — both Class 3A offenses — and tampering with a witness, informant or juror, a Class 4 felony.

According to court documents, police responded responded to reports of a noise complaint and a domestic disturbance in the 2000 block of Avenue E around 2 a.m. on Sept. 25.

Upon arrival, officers found Scott’s girlfriend crying outside. In statements to police, the woman alleged Scott had struck her, tried to prevent her from leaving, and had strangled her almost to the point of unconsciousness.

Officers tried talking with Scott, but the documents report that he went inside and talked to them through a window. When he did come out, officers alleged he yelled at officers until he was informed he was under arrest. At that time, he is alleged to have barricaded himself in the home, blocking the front and later the back door. When officers did gain entry, officers said he fled to the basement where he was arrested.

There, he was placed into handcuffs but refused to walk or move. Officers had to carry him up from the basement and put him into a patrol car.

Scott was taken to Regional West Medical Center to get medical clearance. He was then transported to the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center.

Bond was set at 10% of $60,000. A preliminary court hearing is scheduled for Oct. 4.