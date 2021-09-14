Scottsbluff man accused of rape

Scottsbluff Police arrested a Scottsbluff man after neighbors reporting hearing a woman screaming and police discovered a woman who reported having been raped.

Amarjit Singh Kary, 76, faces a charge of first-degree forcible sexual assault, a Class II felony.

Kary was arrested on Sept. 3, shortly before 9/30 p.m., after officers responded to an apartment in the 600 block of E. 18th Street. A person who owned the property reported having heard a woman yell “Stop” and crying in a basement apartment. As the woman left the apartment, she told the person who contacted police that she had been sexually assaulted.

Officers made contact with Kary, not observing anything that indicated a possible struggle or assault, but officers were flagged down by the woman who reported she had been sexually assault. Police interviewed the woman at the police department.

The woman told police she and her sister had met a man, who she thought to be named Gary, at an East Overland gas station. His description matched Kary’s.