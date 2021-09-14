Scottsbluff man accused of rape

Scottsbluff Police arrested a Scottsbluff man after neighbors reporting hearing a woman screaming and police discovered a woman who reported having been raped.
Amarjit Singh Kary, 76, faces a charge of first-degree forcible sexual assault, a Class II felony.
Kary was arrested on Sept. 3, shortly before 9/30 p.m., after officers responded to an apartment in the 600 block of E. 18th Street. A person who owned the property reported having heard a woman yell “Stop” and crying in a basement apartment. As the woman left the apartment, she told the person who contacted police that she had been sexually assaulted.
Officers made contact with Kary, not observing anything that indicated a possible struggle or assault, but officers were flagged down by the woman who reported she had been sexually assault. Police interviewed the woman at the police department.
The woman told police she and her sister had met a man, who she thought to be named Gary, at an East Overland gas station. His description matched Kary’s.
She told police she went with the man to his home, where they drank and her sister smoked methamphetamine. She described him licking both women’s faces and rubbing his genitals on both of their faces. She said she observed the man give her sister cash, and as she went to the bathroom, she alleged he lifted her and carried her to a bedroom, forcing her to have sex.
The woman said she pushed the man and kicked him, and during the incident, her sister told her to be quiet. She told police that Kary forced her into a shower. The woman said she ran outside and reported she had been sexually assaulted, which lead to the police contact.
Police obtained a search warrant for the man’s residence, and found evidence related to the report. Police arrested Kary.
Kary, who was arraigned on Sept. 7 on charges, remains in the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center after bond in the case was set at $700,000. A preliminary hearing in the case was held Monday and it has been bound over to Scotts Bluff County District Court for trial.