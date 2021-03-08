Scottsbluff man accused of seriously assaulting another man

A Scottsbluff man has been arrested after allegedly striking another man and threatening to kill him.
Lee, 26, has been charged with second-degree assault, intentional and recklessly, a Class IIA felony; terroristic threats, a Class IIA felony; two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, a Class II felony; no valid registration, a Class II misdemeanor; no proof of financial responsibility, a Class II misdemeanor; and possession of an open container.
According to an arrest affidavit filed in Scotts Bluff County Court, officers were dispatched Sunday night to a home in the 1100 block of Avenue C in reference to a report of a man having been stabbed. At the residence, officers made contact with Mario Ramirez, who was sitting on a porch, described as bleeding from the face and having suffered several lacerations to his face. The man also suffered a lump on the back of his head and his right thumb had been broken.
According to the affidavit, officers investigating learned that Lee had come over to Ramirez residence. At some point, Lee allegedly struck Ramirez repeatedly with a club. Ramirez attempted to run to another room to call the police, but before he could, he described to police that Lee went after him with a large kitchen knife. Ramirez told police he suffered the lacerations after attempting to fight for the knife and that Ramirez threatened to kill him.