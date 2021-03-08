Scottsbluff man accused of seriously assaulting another man

A Scottsbluff man has been arrested after allegedly striking another man and threatening to kill him.

Lee, 26, has been charged with second-degree assault, intentional and recklessly, a Class IIA felony; terroristic threats, a Class IIA felony; two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, a Class II felony; no valid registration, a Class II misdemeanor; no proof of financial responsibility, a Class II misdemeanor; and possession of an open container.

According to an arrest affidavit filed in Scotts Bluff County Court, officers were dispatched Sunday night to a home in the 1100 block of Avenue C in reference to a report of a man having been stabbed. At the residence, officers made contact with Mario Ramirez, who was sitting on a porch, described as bleeding from the face and having suffered several lacerations to his face. The man also suffered a lump on the back of his head and his right thumb had been broken.