Scottsbluff man accused of setting garage fire

A Scottsbluff man is accused of setting a fire in the garage of a relative.

Brandon J. Pate, 48, has been charged with first-degree arson, a Class II felony, and violating a protection order, a Class I misdemeanor.

According to an arrest affidavit, a Scottsbluff Police officer responded to fire in the 400 block of West 16th Street and the officer observed a “smoking pile of ashes” in the corner of the garage, which also had the strong odor of smoke. The fire had burned a wall of the garage.

Officers made contact with the home owner, identified as a relative of Pate, who said he had seen smoking coming from the garage as he looked outside. When he ran outside and into the garage, he alleged Pate had been standing in the garage by the fire and walked away, not saying anything to him.

The relative had a protection order against Pate, who had allegedly previously started a fire by the garage in the past.

Another officer located Pate and it was confirmed that a protection order had been in place.

Officers arrested Pate.

Pate was arraigned on Friday and bond has been set at 10% of $50,000.

