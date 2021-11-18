Scottsbluff man accused of sexual assault

A 20-year-old Scottsbluff man faces two charges of first-degree sexual assault in a case involving a 14-year-old girl.
According to Scotts Bluff County Court documents, Bayron M. Zepeda-Jimenez, 20, of Scottsbluff, has been charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault, a Class II felony.
According to an arrest affidavit, police made contact with Zepeda-Jimenez, alias Bairon Zepeda-Jimenez and Bayron Zepeda, on Nov. 12 after allegedly being identified as a suspect in a sexual assault investigation involving a 14-year-old girl. He interviewed with police and officers arrested him after the interview.
Few other details were available in the arrest affidavit.
Bond in the case has been set at $250,000.
He is next scheduled to appear in a Nov. 23 hearing in Scotts Bluff County Court.