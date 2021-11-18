Scottsbluff man accused of sexual assault

A 20-year-old Scottsbluff man faces two charges of first-degree sexual assault in a case involving a 14-year-old girl.

According to Scotts Bluff County Court documents, Bayron M. Zepeda-Jimenez, 20, of Scottsbluff, has been charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault, a Class II felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, police made contact with Zepeda-Jimenez, alias Bairon Zepeda-Jimenez and Bayron Zepeda, on Nov. 12 after allegedly being identified as a suspect in a sexual assault investigation involving a 14-year-old girl. He interviewed with police and officers arrested him after the interview.

Few other details were available in the arrest affidavit.

Bond in the case has been set at $250,000.

He is next scheduled to appear in a Nov. 23 hearing in Scotts Bluff County Court.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.