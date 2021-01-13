Scottsbluff man accused of sexual assault

A Scottsbluff man has been accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

Daniel Lara Sr., alias Danny Lara, 48, of Scottsbluff, has been charged with first-degree sexual assault, according to Scotts Bluff County Court records.

According to an arrest affidavit, Scottsbluff Police began investigating after receiving a child abuse intake on Jan. 9, alleging that Lara had committed sexual abuse.

During a forensic interview at CAPstone, a 13-year-old girl alleged Lara had attempted to sexually assault her by having intercourse with her. The girl alleged the abuse had been happening for more than a year. Police seized lotion described by the girl from Lara’s home.

Lara was arraigned on the charge Monday. Bond was set at 10% of $150,000, which Lara posted on Tuesday.

Lara, who is being represented by attorney Maren Chaloupka, has waived a preliminary hearing in the case, so the case will be bound over to Scotts Bluff District Court to be scheduled for trial.

