Scottsbluff man acquitted on charges in crash that injured teen

A Scottsbluff man has been acquitted of charges in an Aug. 8, 2019, crash that injured a 13-year-old boy.

Andrew Clarkson was charged with second-degree assault, a Class IIA felony, and willful reckless driving, a Class III misdemeanor, in connection with an Aug. 8, 2019 crash.

A one-day bench trial in the case occurred on Jan. 12, with Scotts Bluff County District Court Judge Andrea Miller presiding. After testimony, evidence and arguments, Miller took the case under advisement. A ruling in the case was released Friday, Feb. 5.

Miller acquitted Clarkson on both charges.

According to a report from the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office, Clarkson had been driving out of a gated driveway and turned onto Clarkson Lane when he lost control of the vehicle he was driving and struck the boy, who had been walking back to his home after getting mail.

The crash occurred on a one-lane private drive, maintained and owned by Clarkson. Miller ruled because the crash occurred on the private driveway, and not open to the public, that it would not be subject to state statute regarding willful reckless driving.