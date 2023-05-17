A Scottsbluff man faces charges after leading police on a pursuit, during which he crashed his vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

Scottsbluff Police arrested Joshua Larez, 35, on suspicion of flight to avoid arrest, possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl, willful reckless driving, leaving the scene of an injury accident, possession of drug paraphernalia and other traffic related offenses. He also could face charges in connection allegedly violating a protection order multiple stems.

According to information released by Sgt. Andrew Soucie, Scottsbluff Police attempted to make contact with Larez Wednesday as they responded to a report of a protection order violation in the area of Avenue X at about 2:47 p.m. The reporting party had identified Lare as having violated a protection order and driving a 2004 black Honda Accord.

According to Soucie, police had already been seeking Larez for questioning as they attempted to investigate prior alleged violations of a protection order. Officers located Larez's vehicle in the area of Five Rocks and Stable Club Road, where they attempted to stop the driver. Larez is alleged to have fled police, southbound on Five rocks Road, and lost control of his vehicle at the intersection of Five Rocks and D Street. The vehicle overturned and rolled off the roadway, landing right side up in an alley. Larez allegedly fled on foot, but he was located and apprehended after entering a nearby resident's garage in an attempt to hide.

Soucie said Larez was transported to the Regional West Medical Center to receive care for motor vehicle accident related injuries.

Scottsbluff officers were assisted by the Gering Police Department and the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office.